Central Highlands Football League enjoyed a successful weekend at the annual junior inter-league football carnival in Buninyong, recording two wins out of a possible three over representative sides from the Colac & District Football Netball League on Sunday.
The best juniors across the region suited up for the Central Highlands Football League and Colac & District Football Netball League in three matches featuring under-13s, under-15s and under-18s.
The Central Highlands under-13 side recorded a 7.10 (52) to 1.1 (7) win over Colac, the largest margin of the day, with Beaufort's Joshua Elliott earning best-on-ground honours in his side's 45-point win.
Central Highlands' sole loss was in the under-15 boys match-up, with Central Highlands failing to make the most of their chances in a close 5.3 (33) to 2.9 (21) defeat.
Learmonth's Rohan Flowers was the best performer for the Central Highlands under-15s in the heartbreaking defeat.
The Central Highlands under-18 side cruised to a 32-point win with Bungaree's Thomas Elliott leading the way for his side.
The under-18 boys recorded the highest score for the day in the 10.5 (65) to 5.3 (33) affair as the Central Highlands Football League claimed two wins overall in a successful day at Buninyong.
