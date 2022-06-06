Who were the BFNL's ball-magnets? | Stars of the Week

For a second week running a Sebastopol star has been crowned the best player of the round in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Inside midfielder Bailey Veale racked up a league-high 180 rankings points after an industrious performance in wet and windy conditions.
Veale topped the league for clearances (18), loose ball gets (18) and was equal-first for disposals with 36, alongside Melton's Jack Walker.
WATCH VEALE'S PERFORMANCE BELOW:
Walker bagged the second-most ranking points in round eight on the back of a 20-contested disposal, nine-tackle game.
The Bloods onballer finished only three points clear of Sunbury defender Tyson Lever, who racked up more than 160 points for the fourth time this season.
Lever topped the league with a mammoth 19 rebound 50s, while also having eight intercept possesions.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
