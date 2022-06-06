Influenza warning as Ballarat case numbers 'take off'

Influenza in Ballarat has "taken off" in the past two weeks with a surge in cases particularly among the city's young residents.
More than 40 per cent of the city's 338 confirmed influenza infections in Ballarat so far this year have been in people aged under 20 - with teens aged 15 to 19 recording the highest number of cases.
Advertisement
And with winter only a week old, there are fears the dual threat of influenza and COVID infections will create further pressure on the health system, schools and workplaces.
The big jump in flu cases, particularly in young children, and a dramatic drop in flu immunisation rates for children aged five years and under so far this year has led to a urgent health plea for parents.
By the end of May in 2020, around 4400 children aged under five in the Ballarat and Goldfields region had received an influenza vaccine. The number to date this year is less than 1600- Rowena Clift
Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief executive Rowena Clift said the Ballarat and Goldfields region had seen a 66 per cent fall in the number of children under five receiving their flu vaccination this year compared to the same time in 2020.
"By the end of May in 2020, around 4400 children aged under five in the Ballarat and Goldfields region had received an influenza vaccine. The number to date this year is less than 1600," Ms Clift said.
She urged parents and carers of young children to book them to receive a free influenza vaccination to help protect against severe disease.
"This year, it is especially important that we are all protected from the flu which is already spreading rapidly across our region. As we have had less exposure to the flu virus over the past couple of years, we are all much more vulnerable to contracting influenza this year if we are unvaccinated," Ms Clift said.
Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett warned influenza numbers would continue to climb.
"It's clearly been a rapid early rise to the flu season, like we saw in 2019 and 2017," Professor Bennett said. "But if we look at those big years, influenza infections still tend to peak around July-August ... so when it takes off early it means a bigger peak, it doesn't mean we get over it earlier."
And children, teens and those in their 20s were likely to suffer the bulk of infections.
"They are the ones out mixing," she said. "Teens and young adults are out mixing socially, school and work and that's where virus always spreads through the community - through those that have regular contact with larger numbers of people."
Grampians Public Health chief strategies and regions officer Dr Rob Grenfell said the immunity of all populations was lower than usual.
"We haven't actually had a flu season for a couple of years because all of the public health measures to stop COVID also stopped flu spread, so we are now all quite susceptible to flu," he said.
"Usually every year our immune system is exposed to flu and whether you get sick or not is luck. It bolsters your immunity for that year, but flu immunity doesn't hold much longer than a year or so ... so it's important for everyone to get their flu vaccine. It's free now and it will limit how sick you get ... and help protect those who are vulnerable."
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Dr Grenfell said there had not yet been a noticeable increase in flu admissions to Ballarat and the region's hospitals but infections had "only really taken off in the past two weeks".
WVPHN clinical advisor Dr Amy Litras said the influenza vaccine for under-fives was more important than ever this year.
"COVID-19 measures such as masks and social distancing have resulted in unusually low levels of influenza over the last two years. Many young children have never lived through a proper flu season but that is about to change because the flu is back this year, and with a vengeance," Dr Litras said.
"The combination of low levels of natural immunity, the possibility of combined influenza and COVID infection and the fact that children under five are a high-risk group for severe influenza illness makes this winter particularly high risk for under-fives. I urge all parents to make sure their whole family gets immunised against influenza, especially children under five."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.