Five goals in a losing cause was enough to see East Point forward Jordan Johnston move clear at the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard.
The Roos star previously shared the lead with Darley captain Brett Bewley, who enjoyed a week on the sidelines with the bye.
Johnston has polled votes in all of his past four games and currently sits second in the league for score involvements (average 7.9 per match) and contested marks (5.43).
Melton ball-magnet Jack Walker collected the five votes in the win against East Point, finishing with a round-high 36 disposals (20 contested), 15 clearances, seven tackles and six inside 50s.
The five votes saw Walker move to second on 19 votes alongside Bewley.
Sebastopol backman Tony Lockyer sits a distant third, four votes off Walker and Bewley.
The Burra star had eight rebound 50s and six effective tackles in a busy day down back.
Teammate Bailey Veale took the five votes in the win against Sunbury on the back of a round-high 180-ranking points performance.
Veale racked up 36 disposals (17 contested), 18 clearances, eight tackles and five inside 50s.
The top three are in no danger of losing their places this week with no Bacchus Marsh or Sunbury players - the only ones due to clash on Saturday - in the top 10 of voting.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
