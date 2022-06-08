The Courier

Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year, round eight: see who got the votes here

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
Melton midfielder Jack Walker has shot up the player of the year leaderboard. Picture: Luke Hemer

Five goals in a losing cause was enough to see East Point forward Jordan Johnston move clear at the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard.

