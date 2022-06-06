The Greater Western Victoria Rebels announced six junior Rebels have earned selection in the upcoming 2022 AFL Under-16 National Championships.
Sam Lalor (Bacchus Marsh), Flynn Penry (Cobden), Archie Caldow (East Point), Jonty Faull (Redan) and Oliver Hannaford (East Point) will wear the Vic Country guernsey in three fixtures, with the first match-up against Vic Metro on Saturday.
Rebels under-16s coach Wayne McKercher spoke highly of the five talented youngsters selected.
"There was no doubt in my mind that those boys were going to be close enough to be selected in the Vic Country squad," McKercher said.
"Oliver is a real in-and-under midfielder with an impressive work rate and Flynn's tap work and his ability to go forward and provide a target has been really important for us."
"Jonty and Archie are both incredibly athletic, Archie is a successful Australian long distance runner and Jonty's roles up forward and down back have been instrumental in him earning selection."
Midfielder Sam Lalor will co-captain the Vic Country side after leading the charge for the junior Rebels program this year.
"Sam has been a real stand out in our midfield group as a big-bodied midfielder who can hit the scoreboard," McKercher said.
"He is a really humble kid and that shows in the way he leads, it did not surprise me that he was given that role for Vic Country."
Vic Country will begin their championship against Vic Metro at Princes Park on Saturday before resuming NAB League duties with their next match-up not until July.
All sides will visit the Gold Coast for round two of the championships, with Vic Country playing Western Australia at Metricon Stadium on July 5.
A quick four-day turnaround sees Vic Country travel to Adelaide for the third and final round of the championships, in which they play South Australia at Thebarton Oval.
FIXTURE
Saturday, June 11: Vic Metro v Vic Country (Princes Park, 11am)
Tuesday, July 5: Vic Country v Western Australia (Metricon Stadium, 2.30pm)
Saturday, July 9: South Australia v Vic Country (Thebarton Oval, 3pm)
SQUAD
1. Joe Berry, Benalla
2. Oliver Warburton, Shepparton Swans
3. Xavier Lindsay, Inverloch Kongwak
4. Finn O'Sullivan, Koroit
5. William White, Dromana
6. James Lewis, Wonthaggi Power
7. Xavier Ivisic, Geelong Amateur
8. Oliver Hannaford, East Point
9. Jasper Alger, Warragul
10. Max Stobie, Maffra
11. Lachie Jaques, St Mary's
12. Archie Caldow, East Point
13. Tobie Travaglia, Sandhurst
14. Jack Ough, Wentworth
15. Asher Eastham, Heyfield
16. Sam Lalor, Bacchus Marsh
17. Harrison Canning, Berwick
18. Brady Hall, Colac
19. Noah Mraz, Narre North Foxes
20. Angus Morrison, St Joseph's
21. Jonty Faull, Redan
22. James Barrat, Leitchville Gunbower
23. Matt Whitlock, Shepparton
24. Jordan Waters, Beaconsfield
25. Flynn Penry, Cobden
27. Zac Mcinnes, St Joseph's
28. Zac Harding, Wodonga
