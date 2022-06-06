AMID flashback fondness to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation this past week Ballarat's state members of parliament must be well versed for what happens when Her Majesty's reign ends.
Victoria is Australia's only state or territory that requires MPs to swear allegiance to a new monarch following a predecessor's death before parliamentary proceedings can continue.
That is, when the queen dies, both houses of parliament must be adjourned and can only resume once her heir Prince Charles has been proclaimed as king and MPs are re-sworn in to continue their service. The proclamation of her successor must be made immediately upon her death.
The Commonwealth has been celebrating the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. Her Majesty's appearances have been limited due to what has been termed episodic mobility issues but this has sparked widespread ponderings for what is next.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, a former history teacher, said Her Majesty's death while sad would unlikely cause much disruption to parliamentary operations - even if this occurred leading up to a state election in coming months.
"The death of the queen would certainly be a significant event in Australia for many reasons, but my understanding is that the disruption would be minimal to the workings of the Victorian Parliament," Ms Addison said.
"All MPs would need to swear a new oath or affirmation to the new sovereign. This would be expected to happen on the next parliamentary sitting day, or if the death were to occur during a parliamentary break, the Governor might recall us to Spring Street for that purpose."
According to Victoria's Constitution Act of 1975, "all things done within Victoria" after a Sovereign's death but before the "demise" has been published in the Government Gazette, still stand. Parliament cannot be not dissolved or determined by the death.
HOW BALLARAT MARKED THE QUEEN'S PLATINUM JUBILEE
If Her Majesty dies between sitting weeks, members can re-take the oath or affirmation on the next sitting day.
The houses could then move and debate a condolence motion for the Queen - although that may not happen until after the funeral.
Once the motion is concluded, it is up to the house to decide how long it should adjourn as a mark of respect to the queen. That could be an hour, a day, or longer.
The re-taking of the oath or affirmation by MPs can take about two hours for each house and would likely be administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the President of the Court of Appeal, as commissioned by the governor.
In a statement from the queen this week, released by Buckingham Palace on Twitter, the monarch quipped there was no guidebook for deciding how to mark her 70 years as queen.
"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you in the best on my ability, supported by my family," the Queen said.
"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."
Meanwhile, other state and territory parliaments are also likely to pass condolence motions and observe mourning periods. Most jurisdictions have legislation designed to minimise disruption following a monarch's death.
Federal MPs, including Ballarat's Catherine King, swear allegiance to the Queen's heirs and successors and are not required to re-swear.
It would be up to the government to determine what process the Australian parliament follows when the Queen dies and whether there is a day of mourning.
University of Sydney cultural historian Cindy McCreery said when the Queen died, Prince Charles would automatically became monarch.
"The way that we can understand that is that phrase ... 'the king is dead, long live the king' - meaning one king has died, but immediately the other king has taken over," she said.
It would make sense for the federal government to follow the UK's lead and recall parliament the day the death was announced, Dr McCreery added.
In the UK, most parliamentary business would be suspended until the funeral an expected 10 days later, she said.
"[...] But there might be exceptions for time-critical matters like budgets or funding, and of course critical defence issues (like) bushfire," she said.
Dr McCreery said the Queen's death might spark a "reckoning"of calls for Australia to become a republic but it would have no immediate impact on the country's status as a Commonwealth nation.
"What it does impact is on how people think about it, and whether people want Charles as head of state," she said.
