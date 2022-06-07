The Courier

Ballarat juniors earn rare invite to National Lacrosse Championships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEPER: Students compete at St Thomas More Primary School's annual lacrosse tournament. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Ballarat's future could be as a lacrosse hub of Australia after the talent on show at St Thomas More Primary School's annual tournament caught the attention of some of Australia's most important lacrosse figures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.