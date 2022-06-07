Ballarat's future could be as a lacrosse hub of Australia after the talent on show at St Thomas More Primary School's annual tournament caught the attention of some of Australia's most important lacrosse figures.
Ballarat has been invited to compete at the Under-15 National Lacrosse Championships in September 2023 alongside state representative sides as well as a New Zealand squad, signifying an exciting time for former national player Tasi Stanboult.
"It is huge, it has never happened before, no body outside of a representative state team has ever been invited to the championships," Stanboult said.
"The General Manager and director of Lacrosse Victoria came down to watch the Saint Thomas More tournament last year and they were really impressed with the standard my players were and invited us to the upcoming championships."
For Stanboult, it offers reward for decades of hard work into growing lacrosse in Ballarat, but the long-time coach is just happy seeing the kids play.
"I have been teaching lacrosse at 13 primary schools around Ballarat, I get a great kick out of seeing the kids excel at lacrosse," he said.
"Lacrosse offers the opportunity to play at state level that the kids may not get with other sports and we want to help the kids reach that goal."
That opportunity is just over a year away, when Ballarat's best under-15s compete against the best from each state, in which Stanboult hopes will lead to bigger and better possibilities for the juniors.
"The kids will have the opportunity to play in front of lacrosse's most important people, it could eventually lead to them trying out for the under-18 Victorian team or the under-18 Australian team."
The Ballarat Royals Lacrosse Club boasted over 60 players before COVID-19 but has since lost numbers, as have many sporting clubs.
It means that Stanboult is looking to re-grow the club ahead of the National Championships.
"I want to put Ballarat in a position where we are more than competitive," he said.
"In the fourth school term this year, there will be an after school lacrosse program at all the colleges and high schools in Ballarat being held by the Ballarat Associated Schools Sports Association."
The club is also inviting primary school students out to its one-hour training nights on Monday from 4.30pm, at the corner of Martin and McDonald Street in Ballarat East.
"It is a fantastic aerobic sport for kids and a very exciting time with lacrosse becoming an Olympic sport in 2028," Stanboult said.
