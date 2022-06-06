Watch the incident: Roos to challenge careless striking charge

East Point defender Mitch Walsh will front the independent Ballarat Football Netball League tribunal on a charge of careless striking after being yellow carded during his side's loss to Melton at the weekend.
The incident occurred midway through the second quarter when Walsh bumped Bloods midfielder Jack Walker in a contest for the loose ball.
Vision appears to show Walsh collect Walker high.
WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW:
The Melton star recovered from the bump and played on quickly from the resulting free kick.
Walker finished the day as his side's best player, racking up 36 disposals (20 contested), 15 clearances and seven tackles.
Walsh was offered a one-week set penalty but the club opted to contest the charge.
A one-week ban would rule the defender out of his side's clash with Darley after the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
East Point currently sits fourth, four points above Darley in fifth.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
