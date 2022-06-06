The Courier
Watch the incident | East Point to challenge careless striking charge

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
Watch the incident: Roos to challenge careless striking charge

East Point defender Mitch Walsh will front the independent Ballarat Football Netball League tribunal on a charge of careless striking after being yellow carded during his side's loss to Melton at the weekend.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

