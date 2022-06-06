A teenager who reported his licence plates stolen after getting a speeding fine has been given a stern warning by a Ballarat magistrate.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann told the 19-year-old the offence could carry a penalty of jail time.
"You've made a report to the police which is dishonest, which is very serious," Magistrate Stratmann said.
"You're 19 years of age and you've made some pretty bad calls."
The man, whom The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to a charge of falsely reporting theft from a motor vehicle, in addition to driving while suspended on two occasions.
The court heard on June 21 last year, he phoned the police assistance line and reported his number plates stolen after he received a speeding fine in the mail.
Police later went to his home where they observed his vehicle with the licence plates intact.
Images from the speed camera which produced his fine also showed his vehicle with correct licence plates.
Speaking directly to the man in court, Magistrate Stratmann asked what was going through his mind when he called the police.
"I saw the fine and I got scared ... I just panicked," he said.
The following month, on July 2, he was pulled over by police on Sturt Street in Ballarat, and again days later on July 8, on Albert Street in Creswick.
The man told the court police had told him on July 2 he had four days until his licence was reinstated, and by July 8 believed he was driving licensed.
The man appeared in court without a lawyer and with the support of his mother.
Magistrate Stratmann told him he took into account his lack of prior offending history, stable employment as a roof tiler and strong family support when deciding his sentence.
"You've been very frank with the court today ... this is a rude awakening for you," he said.
"You can't drive a car if you haven't got a licence. Your driver's licence is not a right, it is a responsibility."
The man told the court he had recently moved to Geelong to "start fresh".
"I know I stuffed up," he said. "I've learned my lesson, your honour."
"It's a punctuation mark today ... I don't want to see you back here ever again," Magistrate Stratmann said. "Your mother is in court, and I'm sure she's told you this already, don't make the same mistake again."
The man was ordered to pay a $750 fine across the three charges, plus $129.30 in fees, and received no conviction.
