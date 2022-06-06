The Courier
Dunnstown to get its first sewer thanks to a big project at bottling factory

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
June 6 2022 - 7:00pm
DOUBLE SIZE: The Cottonwood Springs bottling factory, operated by Slades Beverages, has applied to Moorabool Shire Council to double its size. Work has already begun on a 3.7 kilometre sewer to make it happen. Picture: Kate Healy.

Cottonwood Springs is putting the first ever sewer in Dunnstown, giving the town the potential to ditch septic tanks, subdivide and grow.

