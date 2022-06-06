Cottonwood Springs is putting the first ever sewer in Dunnstown, giving the town the potential to ditch septic tanks, subdivide and grow.
Planning documents to Moorabool Shire Council indicate work has started on the 3.7 kilometre line and pumping station - east of Ballarat - after approval from Central HIghlands Water.
Advertisement
Cottonwood, under parent company Slades Beverages, was told it could not operate in a water catchment without the pipes to Warrenheip.
Manager George Tan said if all went well, it should be carrying wastewater from the site by mid-August.
"We have engaged a local Ballarat company to put down the pipes," he said.
"There's a pipe shortage at the moment, but it should cost around $700,000 and it will follow Old Melbourne Road all the way to the area behind the petrol stations at Warrenheip.
"We also need to put in a pumping station to push it up a nearby slope and that will cost around $105,000."
The planning application is for a shed of identical size and dimensions built beside the existing bottling factory in Dunnstown, as well as a 'change of use' for the property, which will also produce plant-based milk.
"We'll be making oatmilk. The oats will come from a Ballarat supplier and will be processed offsite as a syrup," Mr Tan said.
"We'll add the springwater, but we'll have to take some of the minerals out, as we need to keep the water soft.
"The wastewater going into the sewer will be mainly wash-away water from the equipment. There is very little wastage coming out of the factory at all."
Mr Tan said the sewer had been 10-months in the making and came out of discussions with the Environment Protection Authority.
Last year the EPA fined Cottonwood Springs P/L $8261 over a 50m-long trail of smelly organic sludge on the site.
It comes after locals expressed concerns about the breach of the original permit, potential for more trucks, noise and pollution - as well as the safety and livability of the community.
They also feared the area will be "lit up like Luna Park", according to a statement released ahead of a community centre meeting due to be held Monday night.
Advertisement
Mr Tan said allowances had also been made for Dunnstown locals to hook into Cottonwood's new sewer.
"It's just a matter of applying to Central Highlands Water," he said.
"It's really good this is finally happening. Getting the approval was hard for us, but now the sewer is going ahead."
Development and town growth across a vast area east of Ballarat has long been hampered by the lack of sewers and the risk of effluent ending up drinking water.
The Cottonwood sewer comes as Kryal Castle prepares to build a 1km pipe.
Advertisement
The two lines will join up at a point behind the Warrenheip (Ballarat entry) petrol stations.
Gordon was the last town to be sewered in the Moorabool Shire. Funding was set aside 2005 but the project was not completed until 2012.
The Gordon district has grown by more than 800 people since that first announcement, despite lacking a train station or town gas lines.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.