Watch: The opening five goals in Gordon's win over Hepburn all came from undisciplined free kicks

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
Gordon rallied from a three-goal deficit against Hepburn to remain undefeated in the Central Highlands Football League season, but it was not without controversy, with the opening five goals all coming from undisciplined actions on Saturday.

