Gordon rallied from a three-goal deficit against Hepburn to remain undefeated in the Central Highlands Football League season, but it was not without controversy, with the opening five goals all coming from undisciplined actions on Saturday.
Billy Pedretti was the beneficiary of a downfield free kick after Mitch Banner was collected late, with Pedretti converting on a set shot to kick the first goal of the game.
A 50 metre penalty due to umpire dissent saw Hepburn kick its second goal through Dan O'Halloran just five minutes into the match.
An ill-timed shove on Dan O'Halloran after the midfielder earned a free kick, gifted Hepburn with another 50 metre penalty, with the midfielder kicking second goal four minutes after his first.
Gordon's Matthew Hoy was cleaned up after disposing of the football which would have resulted in another downfield free kick except Connor Ascough claimed the advantage and slotted Gordon's first for the afternoon.
Another late bump, this time on Gordon's Clayton Winter, caused a downfield free kick as Adam Toohey opened his account with a beautiful set shot kick.
The Eagles managed to recover from Hepburn's early onslaught to take the lead into quarter time, before running away with the contest to win by 47 points.
Gordon 4.4 9.5 14.8 17.12 (114)
Hepburn 4.0 7.4 8.6 10.7 (67)
