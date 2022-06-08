"A lot of people are under the impression that charity starts at home but charity is about helping someone without them even knowing you've helped them," Rokewood resident Cherrie Cameron says.
Despite living a modest lifestyle, facing increased cost of living expenses and only receiving an income through her disability pension, Ms Cameron said it was this philosophy which had seen her continued effort to donate to charities including the Australian Red Cross for more than five years.
"Just imagine you've lost everything you've ever had and to know someone is there to help you is an absolute blessing," Ms Cameron said.
"Red Cross do a lot. They do a lot for children, for older people; there's no one they don't help.
"When you've lost everything, the Red Cross are always there to help."
Ms Cameron, who donates $30 a month to Red Cross, said she donated not just to help others but also for the ecstatic feeling it provided her.
"You give when you can and what you can and you don't need to receive something in return; giving just makes me feel great inside," she said. What most people might not know about Ms Cameron is that her charitable efforts extend further than her monetary contributions.
"If an old person can't pay for their groceries at Woolies, I'm more than happy to pay the difference," she said.
"For me I'd rather donate than go for a meal or to a nightclub; I might miss a lot of things but I'm quite happy to donate because you don't need a lot in life to be happy."
The latest data from the Australian Red Cross from January, 2019 to April, 2022 revealed women donated more generously than men and people in low-income areas gave equally as much as those from wealthy areas and more than those in middle income areas when comparing their median incomes.
Ms Cameron said she did not find these statistics surprising, saying women were naturally more empathetic than men.
"Women can put themselves in that dire spot and they know what it feels like so they are more willing to donate," she said.
As for those from low-income areas donating similarly to those from wealthier backgrounds and more than those from middle income areas, Ms Cameron said it was their lived experience of hardship which saw them donate in this manner.
"When you know what it's like to have nothing you tend to give more even if we don't have a lot," she said.
Australian Red Cross State and Territory Operations director Poppy Brown added: "Women and those in low-income areas continue to show their generosity, already donating $21 million to Red Cross.
"Every donation makes a difference, supporting our work to help people in urgent need 365 days a year - which is why we're asking people to make a tax-deductible donation as the financial year ends, so we can continue delivering vital services."
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Australian Red Cross, visit their website here before June 30.
