Rokewood resident Cherrie Cameron has not let her circumstances prevent her from donating to charities including the Australian Red Cross

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:08am, first published 9:30am
BIG HEART: Despite living on a low income, Rokewood resident, Cherrie Cameron has made the conscious effort to donate to a variety of charities including the Red Cross for more than five years. Picture: Adam Trafford

"A lot of people are under the impression that charity starts at home but charity is about helping someone without them even knowing you've helped them," Rokewood resident Cherrie Cameron says.

