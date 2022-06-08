It's not every day that pupils get the chance to dunk their principal in ice water.
On Friday a brave St Alipius Parish School principal Emily Clarke will put her body temperature on the line, giving pupils of the Ballarat East school a chance to dunk her in ice water.
Advertisement
But it's all for a good cause, with Ms Clarke and the school supporting the FightMND Big Freeze.
"We really want to support FightMND because motor neurone disease is such a cruel disease, and given there's no effective treatment and no cure ... when I look at all the kids in our school and if we can do something as a collective that possibly helps fund the science to work toward a cure so kids don't have to grow up and live with a condition like MND then it's worth it," she said.
Having the opportunity to dunk the principal and not get in trouble for it will put a smile on their faces- Emily Clarke
The opportunity to dunk the principal is also her way of giving the students a bit of fun after they missed so many events, birthday parties and milestones over the past two years.
"The last two years have been really difficult for our students so having a bit of fun after they've missed out on so much ... and having the opportunity to dunk the principal and not get in trouble for it will put a smile on their faces."
Ms Clarke said there might even be a few other "surprise guests" to be dunked with other teachers thinking about taking part but she's unsure given Friday's weather forecast of a rainy 10C.
Local businesses including Carbonis and Athletes Foot have come on board with raffle prizes to help raise extra money for the cause, and children will bring a gold coin donation.
"It will be great for the community and such a worthwhile cause to get our families involved in, raising awareness of FightMND so when the Big Freeze happens at the MCG on Monday they have that awareness of what it's for," Ms Clarke said.
It's Ms Clarke's first year as principal at St Alipius, after long-serving principal Eileen Rice retired last year, but it's her eighth year at the school.
And there are changes afoot at the school in the near future with a planning application being advertised and tenders being sought for a new purpose-built music room for their highly-regarded music program.
Currently the music program, which features drumming, taiko (Japanese) drumming, guitar and choir, runs from a classroom on the second floor of the school - directly above a prep classroom and next to the library.
IN OTHER NEWS
"The building is out to tender at the moment and hopefully we will see something begin toward the end of the year," Ms Clarke said. "We have a really huge music program and now the music room is upstairs in an older building but this new building will bring everything down to where we perform and have whole-school prayers and performances.
"We will have everything where we need it and not be carrying guitars and drums downstairs ... we'll have it all there."
Construction works will also be carried out on the school's administration wing to create more usable office space.
Advertisement
Anyone wanting to donate to the St Alipius FightMND fundraiser can click here.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.