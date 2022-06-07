Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath starred at the Oceania Championships on Tuesday, earning a second-place finish with a 2.21m jump.
Advertisement
Reath's jump was three centimetres shy of eventual winner Hamish Kerr's final jump of 2.24m, but coach Paul Cleary was ecstatic with the 22-year-old's result.
"Yual knows he belongs with the best in the world now," Cleary said.
"He was very unlucky with his final attempt, but he did really well today in pretty tough conditions."
The positive result means Reath will likely qualify for the World Championships if he can maintain a top-32 ranking until July.
"His performance at the Oceania Championships will put him pretty close to the top-20 jumpers in the world which would earn him selection for the World Championships," Cleary said.
The World Championships are scheduled to be held in Oregon from July 15-24, alongside the Athletics Australia under-23 tour of the UK and Ireland.
Meanwhile Cleary's other high jump charge Lachlan O'Keefe was forced to pull out of the championships with a persistent ankle injury.
While scans have cleared the 17-year-old of any structural damage, the coach said the decision to miss the under-18s and under-20s competition at the Oceania was built around given him the best chance to medal at the World Youth Championships later this year.
"We decided to pull the pin on Lachlan this week," Cleary said. "He's had a bit of a problem with his ankle and while there's no damage there, we've decided to let him have a couple of weeks away from jumping to get him ready for the worlds.
"As it is, he is ranked number four in the world currently, so we want him to have the best possible opportunity to hopefully pick up a medal at the World Youth Championships."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.