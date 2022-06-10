Sometimes the pain is so bad that Jade Woodall can't hug her two affectionate boys and it breaks her heart.
Pitched in her second fight for life against cervical cancer in three years, her family, friends and the wider community are stepping up to provide the support the Rokewood mother-of-two and her sons Koby, 9, and Chase, 4, need.
Advertisement
"I struggle because both boys are very affectionate - both want to be on top of me," she said. "They are both mummy's boys but sometimes I can't touch them for X-amount of time and having cancer treatment I can't see pregnant friends either," Ms Woodall said.
Although the boys know their mum is sick, they don't know the severity of it but they do know the village of support that is rallying behind their family during this difficult time.
Ms Woodall's life was upended for the first time in 2019 when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, undergoing a full hysterectomy, except for one fallopian tube, and enduring a course of radiation therapy after she recovered from the surgery.
Doctors declared her in remission but three months ago her worst nightmare occurred, though it took a month of her seeking medical attention for doctors to confirm the cancer had come back - despite her no longer having a cervix.
"What they are thinking has happened is one or two cells have stayed behind, a freak thing, and it's grown back," she said.
"I started getting my period again, which shouldn't happen because I don't have a uterus, and what it actually was was the growth itself bleeding because of the hormones ... so essentially I went through puberty again and started getting a period."
It was accompanied by bloating so bad that Ms Woodall said she looked about six months pregnant, but doctors at first dismissed her symptoms.
"I went to about five doctors and they were all saying it's 'all good' even though I was telling them there's no way for me to have a period because I have no uterus."
She eventually saw an understanding doctor in the emergency department who referred her urgently to a gynaecologist ... and within days she was admitted for surgery during which they removed four lymph nodes and took a biopsy of the 9cm tumour in her pelvic region.
"Because it's grown back where the cervix was, it's classed as cervical cancer again even though I don't have a cervix," she said.
She is now undergoing radiation therapy to shrink the tumour to give surgeons a better chance to remove it, and will face more radiation therapy after.
But that won't be the last surgery she faces.
After the initial diagnosis Ms Woodall was tested for the BRCA gene mutations which dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing breast cancer or cervical cancer.
It came back positive and after uncovering her family's extensive history of cervical and breast cancer - which occurred in generations past when it was not widely spoken about - she has decided to undergo a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction to reduce the likelihood of developing breast cancer.
That surgery was scheduled for last year, but was delayed because of the pandemic, and she now hopes to undergo that later this year.
Advertisement
"As mum explained to me, her mum and her mum's mum fought cancer but it was shamed to talk about it. It wasn't until they passed away and we got their medical records that we found out they had cancer - my great grandmother had breast and cervical cancer, and mum's mum had cervical cancer," Ms Woodall said.
"It's quite heavy on dad's side too where it seems like every second female has had something."
Right now she is focussing on the 10th birthday of eldest son Koby next week before she begins another two weeks of radiation therapy.
IN OTHER NEWS
Thankfully there's support where she needs it through family, friends, Koby's school and the Little Wonders Early Learning Centre in Sebastopol which Chase, 4, attends. When the pain is too much Ms Woodall takes medication but it means she can't drive and get the boys to school and childcare, so often family and friends step in.
Advertisement
One of Ms Woodall's close friends works at Little Wonders and when Chase needs some extra reassurance he can find it in her.
"Sometimes I just need to sleep as much as I can. It's not just the impact of radiation, it's the fact that if the pain is that bad I can't get on with daily life to even take the kids to school."
When Ms Woodall's hair began falling out a little over a month ago she approached centre manager Trina Crowe to do a fundraiser when Ms Woodall shaved her head. That grew to include two staff who shaved their heads, and three other staff who had their long hair cut short as well as a silent auction and other fundraisers that amassed around $7000 which was donated to FECRI for cancer research.
"The hair loss is worse this time. The last time I just lost the hair on the back of my head so it looked like a backward mullet, but this time literally I would wake up and find clumps of hair on the pillow," she said. "I thought 'I'm going to have to do this' so why don't we do it as a fundraiser and make a positive out of a negative."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.