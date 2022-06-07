Year 10 student Braydon Wood is considering a career in fabrication or a trade - and thanks to what's on offer at his school he's confident his prospects are bright.
Mr Wood has been taking the welding and fabrication subject at Mount Clear College - one of few offered in the region - and said he was grateful for the opportunity to learn "skills for life".
"We're pretty privileged to be able to have the opportunities to learn this and other things like this that most schools don't offer, and not to take this for granted," he said.
Across 80 hours, students learn marking out, measuring, arc welding skills, MIG welding skills, oxy welding, how to read drawings and fabrication.
These skills have been in high demand across a range of industries experiencing worker shortages, and Mr Wood said his learning meant he would be entering the workforce prepared.
"These are basic skills that everyone should know, kind of because it can help with everything, whether that be repairing something or making something," he said.
"Whether it's normal fabrication and welding, or whether it's underwater welding or on oil rigs. There's always a shortage, there's always people needed."
Course teacher Rod Rantall said his classes are always full and run like a trade apprenticeship course.
Mr Rantall said two students from last year's cohort took their skills from the course to start work experience at a local construction company and "never came back" - as they gained employment at the business.
"That's what my aim is, to be able to get these students into a position where they can be self sufficient, be adding to society and be able to set up their life," he said.
"If you specialise in this area, you can make huge dollars."
Mount Clear has a strong history of trade subjects, but have previously had to cut down their offering when experienced teachers left.
But in recent years the school has rebuilt consistency in courses offered and refurbished the learning area.
Mr Rantall, an ex-boilermaker, rejoined the school three years ago, and said the worker shortage in industries extended to the lack of qualified people available to teach subjects like his.
"Not many schools I know of are actually running this particular type of course because there's no qualified staff to conduct it, so students don't get exposed to it," he said.
"This is where we're really lacking across the manufacturing sector because if kids aren't exposed and don't know what's there then they can't follow it up or can't see the potential."
MaxiTRANS, one of Ballarat's biggest employers and Australia and New Zealand's largest supplier of locally-manufactured transport equipment, donates metal off-cuts to the course.
Recent student projects using the materials include a two wheel bag trolley and a camping rocket stove.
Principal Lynita Taylor said cost was another factor to running the subject and the donation ensured students had access to quality materials.
She said it was "crucial" to offer traditional trade subjects, and past closures of technical schools - there was a wave of shut-downs in the 90s' under the Kennett State government - were still having impacts today.
"A lot of people have been saying for many years now that we lost a lot when tech schools became no longer part of mainstream school and you know, it's just so crucial," she said.
"Kids want to create but not all kids want to be artists and it is kids here creating and learning skills to set them up for the future.
"Now there is that shortage and we as a school are able to support local businesses and set up the trades so that we can actually build the skills for kids to move into the areas they want to, and to have real life experiences."
Looking to the future, Ms Taylor said she had noticed a more positive outlook among her students.
"There's a lot more hope now, there was a period where kids felt with the pandemic, with global issues going on, 'what's the point?' Job prospects weren't looking great a number of years ago and nowadays the big conversation with students is well, 'what do you want to do'," she said.
"Choices are so broad now ... there's a lot more hope, there's a lot more positivity and excitement amongst our students."
Maddie Goulding, who is also a year 10 fabrication student, hopes to go on to an apprenticeship, and said it was only in the past two years she understood the need for the types of skills she was learning in class.
"Everyone is looking for people, there is a shortage of people that have got the skill sets, who have got apprenticeships and that sort of thing, [workplaces] are definitely looking for whoever fits," she said.
Miss Goulding said the course had grown her and her classmates confidence and sense of teamwork.
"At the start of the year, I couldn't weld at all, I had no idea what I was doing, now I'm using the MIG welder and that sort of thing," she said.
"I'm doing a lot more than I would have probably ever thought I could do, so we're growing as people as well - we've become a bit of a team, all of us."
