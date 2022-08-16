"Creswick was a mining town, but it was a little bit like a Wild West settlement. Really, that's the way it looks when you see some of the photographs. The Creswick Museum have a panorama taken in Creswick's main street in 1865. In the very background, you can just make out the original wooden church. Some of those buildings are still here now, and, of course, descendants of the families are still here."

