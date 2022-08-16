St Augustine's Catholic Church in Creswick will celebrate its 150th anniversary in September - or rather the 150th anniversary of the opening of the current church and belltower, built of the labour of a strong local community of the faithful and the vision of the local priest Father M.J. Shanahan.
But there is also a darker side to the anniversary. The church's bronze bell, high in its tower, was paid for by a man condemned to death for murder.
Advertisement
Parishioner Neil Doolan is part of a collective of people writing a book for the anniversary - which he stresses is the 150th of the church building itself, and not the Catholic Church in Creswick, which goes back considerably further.
"There was actually (a church) built in 1856, a wooden church," Mr Doolan says.
"Creswick was a mining town, but it was a little bit like a Wild West settlement. Really, that's the way it looks when you see some of the photographs. The Creswick Museum have a panorama taken in Creswick's main street in 1865. In the very background, you can just make out the original wooden church. Some of those buildings are still here now, and, of course, descendants of the families are still here."
By 1856 some of those first Catholic families - Coffey, Sheahan, Glasheen, Fox - had built a wooden church-school. In just two years it had almost 50 pupils, and the Roman Catholic population had swelled too. By 1865, nine years later, a congregation of 300 pushed the building to its limits. A new building was due, and Fr Shanahan delivered it.
It was alleged he said the bell, when rung, should remind the people of Creswick not to lose their temper, as he had.
Fr Shanahan was just five years into his ordination when he arrived from Ireland. Partial to riding around Creswick on a spanking white horse, he soon set about building in stone what had been timber. Furiously fundraising, from his arrival in 1869, it took just a year for the stonework contracts to be signed.
The church was completed in 1872 - a gothic splendour and testimony to its congregation's generosity - and that of the entire Creswick community. On the day of the church's opening, it was filled 'with the most respectable congregation of all denominations', according to the Creswick Advertiser, many of them having contributed to the building's construction. Fr Shanahan spent another 67 years in the Ballarat diocese.
The architect of the bluestone church is still disputed. Some sources say it was William Wardell of St Patrick's Cathedral Melbourne fame; others it was English architect Joseph Hansom. It's suggested Caselli of Ballarat was involved.
What is not in question is the provenance of the church bell, which arrived a decade after the church was finished. It was a gift out of the sale of a Springmount property owned by French immigrant John Fraipont.
Fraipont had the good fortune to be married, it was said, to a much younger and beautiful wife. The evening of April 6, 1883, he returned to his farmhouse to find her in the arms of Thomas Childs, known as 'Rowdy Tom'.
Childs was younger, with a reputation. Fraipont, enraged, thrust a hay fork into the remittance man - or as Fraipont put it in his trial, thrust himself upon it charging at Fraipont. No matter what the truth, the outcome was dire. Childs died of his wounds, and Fraipont was arraigned on charges of murder and convicted. Sentenced to death, the Creswick community rallied to his side, and a petition of 470 names decried the penalty's severity.
While Fraipont evaded the gallows, he received a commutation of 15 years with hard labour. The exertion of rock-breaking and roadlaying was too much, and he died in prison after 12 years. Before his imprisonment, at the sale of his land, he left £70 to St Augustine's for the purchase of a suitable bell.
It was alleged he said the bell, when rung, should remind the people of Creswick not to lose their temper, as he had.
A new book marking the sesquicentenary of St Augustine's will be released in September. Mr Doolan says a celebration weekend will be held on September 17 and 18.
"When you think about everything that's happened, literally, inside that church: all the people who would have gone there begging for help, in desperate times, or thanking God for something that they've had that turned out good in their life - if you think about that church, it really would have been a huge emotional bank account," he says.
"And then there would have been so much sadness, so much happiness, so many celebrations, that so much anguish and cries for help the church would have seen over that time, having lived through so much ... that church itself has a soul."
Advertisement
Mr Doolan says he would still like to hear from anyone who has photographs or stories relating to St Augustine's, and welcomes friends and families of the Church becoming part of the celebrations. There will be a celebratory Mass at noon on September 18 followed by a free lunch, with a gallery of hundreds of photographs, artefacts and memorabilia.
Anyone interested in the new history can contact Neil Doolan - ndoolan1@bigpond.com.au. Tickets to a Saturday night commemorative dinner are $40 booked through Brian Rowe - rowebw1@bigpond.com
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.