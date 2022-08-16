The Courier
Our History

St Augustine's Creswick will peal out its 150th - with a bell provided courtesy of a murderer

By Caleb Cluff
August 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sesquicentenary: St Augustine's Catholic Church in Creswick will be 150-years-old in September. A new book will map its history. Picture: LUKE HEMER.

St Augustine's Catholic Church in Creswick will celebrate its 150th anniversary in September - or rather the 150th anniversary of the opening of the current church and belltower, built of the labour of a strong local community of the faithful and the vision of the local priest Father M.J. Shanahan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.