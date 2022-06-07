Long-serving Central Highlands Water (CHW) managing director Paul O'Donohue will step down in July, after 19 years with the water body.
CHW announced Mr O'Donohue will be replaced by its current general manager of infrastructure, planning and operations Jeff Haydon.
Advertisement
Mr Haydon, is a qualified civil engineer who also holds a Master of Business Administration, and worked for an international engineering consulting firm, as well as a Melbourne retail water business, CHW said in a release.
CHW board chair Angeleen Jenkins said that Mr Haydon's appointment followed a 'rigorous and wide- ranging selection process.'
"Jeff has a deep understanding of our business, our culture, our customers, our stakeholders and the sector in which we operate," Ms Jenkins said.
"He is a strong, dynamic and values-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality outcome focused performance."
Mr Haydon said he was attracted to the position due to his strong passion for the importance in providing sustainable water services.
"I am delighted to take up this leadership role at CHW to work with the talented and skilled team members, delivering on the future aspirations of our customers and community," Mr Haydon said.
Mr O'Donohue will support the transition to the new managing director and said the appointment was a testament to the strength of CHW's succession planning.
"Jeff was appointed due to his outstanding knowledge of CHW and the water sector," Mr O'Donohue said
"He has a strong vision for an inclusive and innovative organisation as it addresses climate change, growth, environmental, social challenges and opportunities while further supporting our regional communities."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.