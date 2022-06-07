The Courier

CHW to appoint a Ballarat local as new managing director in July

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:44am, first published 3:00am
New managing director: Jeff Haydon has been selected as the new managing director for CHW. He was previously the utility's general manager, infrastructure planning and operations.

Long-serving Central Highlands Water (CHW) managing director Paul O'Donohue will step down in July, after 19 years with the water body.

