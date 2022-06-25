But do you remember when a fire destroyed the $1.7 million attraction just weeks before it was due to open in 2006?
"Flames engulfed the Gold Rush Golf shed on the Western Hwy in Warrenheip, which contained two nine-hole courses, about 11am yesterday." read the front page of The Courier on November 1.
"A 40-year-old man was taken to Ballarat Health Services Base Hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns."
The Courier recently spoke to owner Wayne Johnston about his memories of the day.
"As it turns out, it was Halloween," Mr Johnston said.
"We were weeks from opening and getting really close. We had all new furniture inside,
"Most of the props and everything had been made in Queensland, and I'd spent nearly 12 months building a full size King Kong."
Mr Johnston was driving to Lal Lal about 11am on Tuesday, October 31 to pick up some items at a wrecking yard when he got a call from a worker.
"I was halfway...he (the worker) said, 'Wayne come back, there's a fire,' and just hung straight up," Mr Johnston said.
"So I've just pulled straight up and then by the time I turned the car around, I got another phone call, 'it's out of control.' "
As he got closer and closer to the site he could see a plume of black smoke rising into the air.
"By the time I got back, which was only probably another 10 or 15 minutes (later), the place was nearly on the ground. It was just crazy," Mr Johnston said.
"One of my workers had been welding over where he shouldn't have been welding and and it just caught on."
Among the decorations and items lost in the fire was the four metre-high King Kong statue and an old pianola with 100 rolls.
"It just all went. Unfortunately, the partner I had at the time hadn't insured us." he said.
The six-metre high Big Miner, had not been installed and was not damaged.
Mr Johnston was devastated at what was unfolding in front of him.
"I was just in another world and just wondering what I was gonna do," he said.
"I never for once thought that I wasn't gonna rebuild it again. It was just pretty difficult knowing that it was a million dollar fire and I had to try and find the money to build it again."
Mr Johnston got back to work after borrowing more money and working with the two partners he had. He eventually bought them out.
"Everybody kept saying to me, 'Oh, I can't believe you're doing it again'. I said, 'well, I've got no other choice'. " he said.
"What was I going to do? Just leave it as a block of land after putting a million dollars into it?"
He said the rebuild would have been a lot more challenging had it not been for the help of the Ballarat community and local businesses which provided discounts on supplies.
"It was unbelievable," Mr Johnston said.
"There's Norm Baker, the concreter that came in and put a slab down for me to put a little shed up so that we could open the outdoor course.
"A lot of the other trades people or suppliers, they really helped out....they felt bad because of what had happened."
It took 12 months to get the attraction fully up and running, although the outdoor course (which was not impacted by the fire) opened earlier.
"It was never built as good as it was going to be," Mr Johnston said.
"It was 60 per cent on what it was really going to be like and I've gradually just kept adding things and improving as we go along."
Remember when 'Tiny' the triceratops, which Mr Johnston made out of polystyrene and survived the fire, was stolen in 2010?
Several people reported sightings of the missing dinosaur at Trentham and at Greendale.
It was found three days later dumped in a paddock on the Western Highway across the road from where it was stolen.
In 2012, the nine-metre Big Miner was transformed from a copper to sandstone finish to bring it into line with statues on Sturt Street.
"This makes him look a bit more authentic. It will be the colour he will stay. " Mr Johnston told The Courier at the time.
A giant Ned Kelly statue was also added to the collection.
All was going well for Gold Rush Mini Golf until the many COVID-enforced shutdowns of 2020 and 2021.
But Mr Johnston took this opportunity to make the attraction even better, including making upgrades to both the indoor and outdoor courses.
"I turned the whole indoor course into a glow in the dark black light mini golf," he said.
"I've had a huge response on that and things have really turned around."
Mr Johnston said the attraction is doing better now than before the pandemic.
"I've got the fully licensed cabaret club and we're fully licensed on the indoor and the outdoor course now, too. There are quite a few things to change from the beginning," he said.
"I'll just keep adding new things to it to try and make it more interesting,
