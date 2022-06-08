The Ballarat Highlanders will host a free rugby clinic for junior boys and girls on July 2 as well as July 16, before their home games against Shepparton and Bendigo.
The Highlanders are currently enjoying a successful Premiership Reserve season, sitting fourth in the standings as they head into the long weekend bye.
Highlanders coach Clint Smith is excited for the clinic, which will feature juniors ranging from under 5 to under 18, with older players also invited to attend to potentially join the senior side.
"We are hoping for it to be a good day out for the Ballarat rugby community," Smith said.
"There has been really good interest amongst some of our juniors, hopefully we can get a little bit of everything because we will have a huge number of coaches on board helping out."
Melbourne Rebels players will be in attendance at the clinic to help Ballarat's youngsters learn match-winning skills at an early age, with two sessions allowing junior players the opportunity to build on what they learnt earlier.
"A lot of people when they see something like this they think all they are going to do is catching and passing," Smith said.
"But when you get up to the under 14 level it is going to be a lot more intricate and we will help build skills that the kids have not necessarily been taught yet, which will make it more exciting for them."
Smith's pre-match preparation will look a little different as he prepares to run the barbeque at both clinics to add to the community atmosphere.
"I will be putting on a free sausage sizzle on both days for all the people that come along which hopefully does the trick," he said.
"Eventually when we have enough community support we want to launch a proper junior rugby program."
For junior players wanting to attend, the club advises sending their name, number and age via email or on social media to secure their place.
The clinics begin at 11am, with the seniors team kicking off at 3.15pm on July 2 and July 16.
