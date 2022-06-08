A volunteer effort is bringing a showcase of highly regarded artwork to Beaufort for the 15th Pyrenees Art Exhibition.
About 430 paintings by 100 artists will be on show for the Queen's Birthday Weekend exhibition at the Beaufort Shire Hall.
Advertisement
Pyrenees Art Exhibition co-ordinator Maurice Trainor said the exhibition was well-known, attracting entrants from New South Wales, Queensland and across Victoria, as well as locally in the Beaufort region.
"They just love our hall because it is a big bright hall," he said.
"We are encouraging visitors to come for the weekend."
The art is judged with a first and second monetary prize for each of the six categories.
I think it is a great buzz for the town and to attract visitors.- Maurice Trainor, Pyrenees Art Exhibition coordintor
The exhibition has attracted up to 500 visitors in past years.
Beaufort art gallery Art Trax and the Lake Goldsmith Goods Shed will also be open for the long-weekend, with other events designed to draw people to the region.
A secondhand book sale and quilting exhibition will also be on offer.
"I think it is a great buzz for the town and to attract visitors," Mr Trainor said.
"I think it is very important to have visitors because it also helps all the eating houses. People can have a meal while they are in town, walk around historic Beaufort and enjoy Beaufort itself."
The Pyrenees Art Exhibition has not run for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is organised by the Pyrenees Arts Council and the Rotary Club of Beaufort, with sponsorship from Bendigo Community Bank Beaufort.
Entry to the exhibition also includes devonshire tea served by the Girl Guides.
Visit pyreneesartexhibition.org for more details.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.