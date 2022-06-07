THE battle lines are drawn as both Ballarat and Nagambie fight it out to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The City of Ballarat has put its hand up to host the sport, launching its bold bid to host it alongside confirmed sports athletics and boxing.
Advertisement
But there's a lot of water to go under the bridge, with two major obstacles in its way.
Firstly, a decision as to whether the sport will even be included in the Commonwealth Games - which would make it the first such time since 1986 - has yet to be taken, and secondly, the small problem of Victoria's other 2km course at Lake Nagambie, which recently hosted the Australian Championships.
CHECK OUT THE PROMOTIONAL PITCH HERE
Strathbogie Shire has also declared it is keen to host the Commonwealth Games should the decision be taken to include the sport for 2026.
On Ballarat's side, it recently hosted the hugely successful Australian Masters Rowing Championships held last month and an opportunity to host would celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Olympic Games in 1956.
The City of Ballarat says Lake Wendouree is the ideal venue for one of the world's biggest sports with its proximity to accommodation, hospitality and other Commonwealth Games events, including the blue ribbon athletics, making it the ultimate home for the sport.
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the host nation had the right to add an optional three to five additional sports to the Commonwealth Games calendar of events. He believes rowing is a perfect fit for Victoria 2026.
HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
"There is an incredible and cost-effective opportunity to include rowing at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games using Lake Wendouree as a venue," he said.
"Major investment in the last decade means Lake Wendouree is a world-class, event-ready venue.
Australia secured two rowing gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games against 79 nations, 54 of which will be eligible to participate in 2026.
Lake Nagambie recently hosted the Australian Championships which saw Ballarat Clarendon College crew take out the national schoolgirls title.
The region near Euroa and Shepparton has so far been snubbed in early announcements surrounding the regional Victoria games.
Strathbogie mayor Laura Binks said it was advocating to the state government to firstly include rowing as a sport in the games and then commit to hosting it at the Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre.
"Although rowing is an optional Commonwealth Games sport - it is one of Australia's oldest and most successful sports and we believe the Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre provides the perfect place to feature this event," Cr Binks said.
Advertisement
"The international popularity and interest in rowing, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, provides an opportunity to bring rowing back to the international spotlight in the spectacular and inspiring setting of the Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre.
"The Nagambie Lakes Regatta Centre is a 2km rowing course with eight buoyed lanes. It's a fully fenced, secure venue that has infrastructure excellence like no other location across the state."
The City of Ballarat's bid has won plenty of backing, however.
Five-time Olympian and triple Olympic medallist Anthony Edwards said Ballarat would be a logical place for the regatta.
"I hold that piece of water very high on my list," Mr Edwards said. "I think Ballarat is an ideal place. Lake Wendouree is an amazing venue, the work that has been done in the past 20 years is incredible."
Advertisement
Mr Edwards said giving many developing countries in the sport such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan and others could only strengthen it going forward.
"I always remember watching the Edinburgh Games (in 1986) but I had myself an opportunity to compete at Commonwealth Regatta at London Ontario," he said. "That was a proper Commonwealth Games competition which aligned before the world championships.
"It was a great event, there was a nice atmosphere and was very well supported. Anyone from any country can win in the single scull. Rowing has over the past 20 years shown huge growth particularly with the emergence in Asian countries.
"What a great opportunity it would be for the development of the sport if those developing countries got to compete in an event like the Commonwealth Games?
"And Ballarat, it's an iconic place, it has an Olympic history, it's such a unique rowing course. It's a wonderful spot."
1984 Olympic silver medallist Gary Gullock said having recently competed in the Masters event on Lake Wendouree, there could be no better advertisement for the sport.
Advertisement
"It's absolutely fantastic, even on a not-so-perfect day it's a great course, accommodation is nearby which is definitely a plus over Nagambie, were it is always difficult to find somewhere to stay.
"You have a big city right on the doorstep, it's been dredged, so it's consistent depth all the way."
Masters rower Donald Gibb said Ballarat held many advantages over Lake Nagambie, but cautioned work would need to be undertaken to get the course up to international level.
"You've got all the accommodation options and restaurant support, you've got close proximity to Melbourne, and you've got a great facility at the finish of the race for pontoons and viewing," Mr Gibb said. "There is nothing quite to match it anywhere in Australia where you are so close to the finish."
Mr Gibb said any issues in Ballarat could easily be fixed.
Advertisement
"I rowed recently in Copenhagen, it was also a more open course, and they actually brought up floating platforms (to stop the wind), similar to what Melbourne did on the Yarra in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and it made a huge difference.
"Congratulations on the city for having a go, it would be great to see Ballarat take on more major national, regional and school events."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said Ballarat would be a perfect host.
"Definitely feasible, it would be a fantastic 'get' if we were able to get that event," he said.
"Should rowing be adopted we have a great capacity to run a really strong rowing event in this city. Clearly the competition is Nagambie, but having the other sports here already makes it a very attractive option, we can leverage the opportunity to have athletes and officials staying in the one city."
Rowing Victoria chief executive Ian Jickell said discussions were ongoing as to whether the sport would be included with a decision expected "within quarter three of this year".
Advertisement
"The discussions are between the state, the Commonwealth Games committee and Rowing Australia and we are supporting Rowing Australia," he said.
"Our key aim is to get rowing included in the games. We're incredibly fortunate to have two venues which are both strong candidates to host a traditional regatta. If ... included, we would expect a venue decision before the end of the year."
HAVE YOUR SAY HERE
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.