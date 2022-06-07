The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

It's Ballarat versus Nagambie for the rowing in the Commonwealth Games as the city makes its pitch to host

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:37pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAMES BID: The City of Ballarat has launched a bold bid to see rowing included in the Commonwealth Games in 2026. Picture: Adam Trafford

THE battle lines are drawn as both Ballarat and Nagambie fight it out to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.