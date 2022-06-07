While the RBA's cash rate rise to 0.85 per cent won't mean a great deal to many homeowners in Ballarat, the rise has left many locals more frugal with their money than ever before. Specifically, it was found Ballarat families and students were facing the largest financial strain.
For father-of-two and Winter Valley resident, Farhaad Baig, the increase, coupled with rising costs of living, has left him feeling despondent towards his family's future and financial situation.
"(The rise) is going to have an effect for sure because with everything else going up, with cost of living and now, more repayments, it means we will be in even more debt; it's just going to a be a big blunder," Mr Baig said.
Conversely, Bakery Hill resident and father of one, Alisdair Horgen, said while the rate rise would not impact him much, he was concerned about how this increase might influence his borrowing power.
"If we choose to renovate and increase our home loan it might affect the amount of money we can borrow," Mr Horgen said.
And for university student Tara Piera-Matthews and recent graduate, Nathan Shuttleworth, the spike has left them excluded from the housing market for at least the next few years.
"I haven't even thought of entering the housing market, at this current point in time. This is only due to the fact that I don't have much money at all," Ms Piera-Matthews said.
Mr Shuttleworth said: "(The rise) won't impact me at the moment but in two years when I do plan to buy a house it will".
He also said the increase would likely influence the location of his future house, saying he would be weighing up the benefits and detriments of living closer to the CBD and higher house prices versus living further out and added travel costs.
"It's more how central we want to be and the more further out we go, the better pricing we'll get but then you've got all the other travel costs and certain restrictions on locations," Mr Shuttleworth said.
He was however, unperturbed by the current housing climate.
For Andrew Parsons, an Ararat local, who travels to Ballarat three times week for his children's extra-curricular activities, he said he was in a similar situation to Mr Horgen saying the rate hike "would not make a difference" to his family's living situation.
He was however sympathetic towards those in vulnerable situations and young families who were trying to enter the housing market.
"We bought our house four years ago but with the increase now, people on low incomes won't be able to get into the housing market because they're having to pay more money," he said.
Mr Parsons said the rate rise would also contribute to further widening of the disparity between those from wealthier and low income backgrounds.
"We live in a good house on a good street and then you've got people that live in old, commissioned houses paying more than what we do when comparing their rental price with our repayment which is ridiculous," he said.
"(This rise) just keeps people who are on higher incomes, who can create and keep more wealth, and people on low incomes who can't, which is really not very fair and not the way I want to see a society.
"I want my kids to be able to afford a house and now with the rise this might be a bit more out of reach."
As for coping with increases in household essentials including food expenses, Mr Baig said he has had to forgo purchasing fresh produce and going on holidays to keep his family afloat.
"Fruits for instance are quite expensive now so we've had to stop buying them," he said.
"It's also been three years without us going on holidays and through COVID and everything we want to take a holiday but with everything going up it's hard to save up."
Similarly, Mr Parsons said, although he was not struggling financially, he has had to make adjustments to ensure his family were able to live comfortably.
"We live pretty simply and basically spend all our money on food, our house and sport fees, so we don't spend our money for things that aren't a necessity like going out for a meal."
Ms Piera-Matthews, who has had to take on part-time work to support her tertiary studies, said she also felt the burden her grocery shop had on her disposable income.
"I have to be very choosy with what I get at the supermarket and I feel like I'm also missing out on the uni(versity) experience because I don't have enough money to go out with everyone else."
