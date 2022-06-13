The next generation of environmentalists have surprised the Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions judging panel in this year's childrens writing competition.
"There was an impressive range of ideas and interesting thoughts presented," BREAZE president Dr Mary Debrett said.
Each year primary school students in Ballarat are invited to enter their writing pieces in the competition for World Environment Day.
This year students were asked to respond to the theme 'What I can do to help the environment'.
Student Otway Kelsall from Dana Street Primary School was the overall winner for the competition.
"I am very passionate about saving the environment," she said.
"I want my future to be good and it is really important that the planet is beautiful."
Otway wrote a poem about pollution and suggested more people could walk or bike rather than drive.
She said her passion for environmental issues started when she was in prep.
"I did this artwork and went to this environment to show it with a few other people from my school, and that really motivated me," Otway said.
She said she is interested in politics and learns a lot about environmental issues that impact the community through school and discussions with her family.
Otway is hoping to "see a lot more actions to try and get closer to net zero" from politicians.
She also hopes talking about the environment will encourage more of her peers to speak up and be involved.
"I am hoping that they will think about ways that they can make changes in the world and also help with pollution," Otway said.
"Also educating their parents or friends so that more people think about these issues."
Along with Otway, Hollie McDonald from Newington Primary School and Ayden Webb from Phoenix Primary School were the school winners.
There were also 15 special mentions.
The writing competition has been running for five years and while entries to the competition dropped off over COVID-19, they have been steadily increasing since.
Dr Debrett said she is thankful the teachers of participating schools set aside time to discuss environmental issues with their students.
She was pleased to see 121 entries in the competition this year.
"Children need to be prepared to face the challenges that are coming their way," Dr Debrett said.
She said the theme was really taken to heart this year.
"Lots of children wrote about pollution and the need to reduce the use of plastics," Dr Debrett said.
"Some wrote about air pollution and the need to drive less and instead walk or ride your bike and others spoke about littering and the need to clean up our waterways.
"Koalas also got a mention."
