The Courier

Basketball Ballarat Queen's Birthday junior tournament boom to return

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Basketball Ballarat's Queen's Birthday junior tournament returns after two years on the sidelines. Picture: Lachlan Bence

ONE of the city's biggest economic boosting events is back in action after two years on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.