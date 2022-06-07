Police believe an attempted aggravated burglary in Ballarat East on Tuesday morning was a targeted incident.
Armed Crime Squad detectives have been told a man tried to get into the home on Larter Street just after 8am.
The offender failed to gain access to the home and fled the scene before police arrived.
Police confirmed a 63-year-old Ballarat East man, who was the only person inside the property, was not injured in the incident.
Investigations into the incident continue and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au
