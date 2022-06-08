Repeat thief sent back to prison after string of thefts

A man known to shopkeepers as a nuisance thief will spend at least 10 months behind bars for going straight back to his old ways after being released from prison.
Dale Roy Buhler stole from liquor stores, supermarkets, Baby Bunting, Spotlight and Chemist Warehouse from early February to late March in 2022.
He ended up getting caught and arrested after breaking into a school.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday some of the stolen items were worth more than $2000.
Buhler broke into the headmaster's lounge at Ballarat Grammar on March 27 and stole two phones an iPad and a PA system, setting off the security alarm.
He desperately needs help in relation to his sobriety.- Defence lawyer
He was later arrested riding a stolen bicycle and had a taser, knife and stolen phone on him.
Buhler's defence lawyer said he had accommodation available in Golden Point upon his release from prison and he wanted to start on the methadone program.
"Drugs use has been a factor in his offending in the past," she said.
The court heard Buhler had struggled with drug use since he was a teenager and that had impacted his relationship with his family.
"He desperately needs help in relation to his sobriety," she said.
The magistrate said Buhler had been released from prison not long before this offending and made no attempt on a community corrections order that was imposed.
Buhler was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment with a 10 month non-parole period.
He has already served 70 days of pre-sentence detention.
Buhler pleaded guilty to the theft and burglary charges at court on Tuesday.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
