Suggest It campaign continues Ballarat's golden age of ideas

It's TEDx with a local twist, direct impact and no speeches - the Ballarat's Best Ideas competition was, and continues to be, the city's most inspired answer to the economic pain visited by the pandemic.
"It was during the time of lockdowns and business insecurity, and we thought, 'what's the best way we can contribute?'," said Nick Clare, co-founder of local creative thinktank Suggest It.
"And then we came up with this competition, which essentially crowdsources the best ideas, big and small, from the general community and visitors on how to improve local Ballarat businesses and organisations."
The ideas festival, jointly supported by the City of Ballarat, Federation University, Crazy Ideas College, Commerce Ballarat and Committee for Ballarat, amongst others, transforms the city into a canvas of bright and creative ideas for a period of six weeks beginning in late April.
During that time, anyone in the community - regardless of age or expertise - can privately submit ideas on how to improve local businesses or organisations to the Suggest It online platform. The ideas are then reviewed by Suggest It and shared with the relevant business or organisation.
To that end, the competition is, in part, dedicated to unearthing all manner of hidden creative geniuses across the community.
"Its key strength is that it gives voice to those who have great ideas but might think they don't have a voice," Mr Clare said, adding that he was thrilled with the quality of the over 200 suggestions received in this year's competition.
"What we saw was a plethora of ideas," he said. "The quality and scale of ideas has been just incredible."
Ideas ranged from the small - such as a suggestion that medical clinics include fish tanks in their waiting rooms to help visitors pass the time - to the big and the bold, like 13-year-old Cooper Greenbank's suggestion that the city host a sports event for people with disability, not wholly unlike the Invictus Games.
Incidentally, Cooper's idea was one of three entries judged to be the best by a panel of experts drawn from the community, and has been shared with Sports Central to leverage and develop.
"I was a little surprised to win, but it was great to know my idea was recognised," Cooper said, who conceived the idea after observing the pain people with disability experience when their disability precludes their participation in sport.
"I just feel like people with disability haven't had, or don't have, the same opportunities to have a go in a variety of sports or to socialise in a team sport environment," he said.
Sports Central will work with Disability Sports Australia with a view to organising an event by October.
A non-disposable coffee cup exchange system - to be trialled by Cobb's Coffee - was another winning entry, along with one for Loreto College VCAL students, focused on making care packs for the less fortunate and having them distributed by the Ballarat Soup Bus.
Winners were offered a choice of an Apple Watch, a Trek bike, a Ballarat Staycation or a Ballarat Escape Experience as a prize - all valued between $500 and $749. The businesses which were partnered with the winning entries - Sports Central, Soup Bus and Cobb's Coffee - also received $500 each to help implement their respective idea.
Mr Clare said the legacy of this year's competition promised to be rich, given all entries - not just the winning entries - were shared with businesses across the city.
"We want to thank all the idea-givers and gurus for getting involved," he said. "We want people to know that the businesses received those ideas and can bring them to life."
Ballarat's golden age of ideas is set to continue, with the competition to return again in 2023.
