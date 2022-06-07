The Courier

Suggest It campaign continues Ballarat's golden age of ideas

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suggest It co-founders Ben Wearne (left) and Nick Clare (second from right) with Riley Morris (second from left) and Jeffrey (the snake) from the Ballarat Wildlife Park and City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney.

It's TEDx with a local twist, direct impact and no speeches - the Ballarat's Best Ideas competition was, and continues to be, the city's most inspired answer to the economic pain visited by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.