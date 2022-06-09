The Courier

Ballarat City FC out for revenge in Nunawading NPL3 rematch

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nedeljo Mitrovic flies for the header.

Despite an impressive draw against Geelong, Ballarat City FC still finds itself inside the NPL3 relegation zone ahead of Saturday's big test against Nunawading at Morshead Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.