Despite an impressive draw against Geelong, Ballarat City FC still finds itself inside the NPL3 relegation zone ahead of Saturday's big test against Nunawading at Morshead Park.
Nunawading handed City FC its first loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat in round two, but City FC player-manager Michael Trigger believes his side can turn it around in a must-win clash.
Advertisement
"We feel like we owe them one after our earlier match-up," Trigger said.
"We will be heading into the weekend full with confidence after our Geelong result."
With three teams within two games of City FC, Ballarat will be keeping a close eye on results around them as the 11th placed side looks to build on its round 12 performance in which they drew 1-all with Geelong.
As City FC keeps an eye on those above them, so too will Nunawading who is still a top four chance despite sitting seventh.
"Nunawading is not too far above us but also not too far off the top four teams either," Trigger acknowledged.
"It will be an important game for them to make the most of their top four opportunity."
Nunawading came away with the three points in the two sides' first meeting earlier in the season, but City FC's home form has been a shining light this year with the second clash to be at Morshead Park.
"It is nice knowing we will be at home where we have been really good this year," Trigger said.
"Looking back on our first match-up we certainly were disappointed that we did not come away with the result we wanted."
Springvale's shock 2-1 upset over Box Hill in round 12 meant City FC remained in the relegation zone but a win would likely see the two sides equal on points.
The White Eagles face a challenge in round 13 as they visit the fourth-placed Preston Lions.
City FC host Nunawading at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility at 3pm on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.