The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebel alum Josh Rentsch starts SANFL chapter with a win

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBUTANT: Josh Rentsch (right) celebrates a goal for Sturt. Picture: Phil Radoslovic.

Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Josh Rentsch made his SANFL debut in Sturt's 21-point win over Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.