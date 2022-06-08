Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward Josh Rentsch made his SANFL debut in Sturt's 21-point win over Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Rentsch, who signed with Sturt at the end of last year, recorded five disposals and three tackles in a centre-half forward role for the Double Blues.
"It was fantastic, the weather was not great but to get that win was really good," Rentsch said.
Sturt coach Marty Mattner was forced to keep it quick when telling Rentsch he was going to debut, with the 18-year-old hearing the news in unique circumstances.
"I was actually at work and I saw that I got a missed call from Marty Mattner and quickly snuck outside and told him to keep it quick, and he told me I was playing this week," Rentsch said.
The 2021 Morrish Medallist's family was in the Adelaide Oval crowd to enjoy the 11.10 (76) to 8.7 (55) victory.
"It was a six-hour drive from Victoria so it was really special of them to come," he said.
The win saw fourth-placed Sturt solidify itself in the SANFL top-five.
Sturt 1.2 7.3 9.7 11.10 (76)
Adelaide 1.3 3.4 5.5 8.7 (55)
