Archie Bristow has been labelled as a "driver to watch" after the nine-year-old made his Australian Kart Championship debut over the weekend.
The Australian Kart Championships involves the best drivers from across Australia, New Zealand and Asia as they look to be crowned Australian Champion in their respective class.
Archie's performances in Cadet 9 have forced people to take notice across Victoria, with the nine-year-old once again proving he has what it takes over three days of action in Puckapunyal.
Father and mechanic Matt Bristow was proud of Archie's performance against the best juniors around Australia.
"Archie drove really well all weekend in tricky conditions, he always seemed to get the best out of the car," Matt Bristow said.
After consistent performances across all four heats, Archie started the final on the front row of the grid but a cancelled lunch break meant Archie went into the dry weather session with an unkind set-up.
"We had a full wet set-up but when the lunch break was cancelled before the final and we did not have a chance to change the set-up," Bristow said.
"He was superb all weekend but it was just an unfortunate event at the end that ruined our day."
Archie finished eighth in the final as other drivers were better equipped for a dry race.
Next up for Archie is the third round of the Victorian Country Series in Portland before returning to Puckapunyal for the Golden Power Series.
