Communication break-down leads to man's lonely death

A BREAK-DOWN in communications has led to the lonely death of a Ballarat man by suicide in May, 2019, a Victorian Coroner has found.
The 50-year-old, who the Coroner's report has solely identified as Mr HP, had been vocal in threats to take his own life for at least a year preceding his death.
Advertisement
Despite a near-decade long medical history of depression and excessive drinking, the man had access to firearms.
Neither the man's general practitioner nor his cardiologist were aware he had a firearm licence or access to firearms leading up to his death.
Coroner Paresa Antoniadis Spanos has backed findings from previous coronial inquests to require all firearm license applicants provide a medical report from a treating medical practitioner as to their suitability to hold a firearm licence and to possess firearms.
Under new and renewed licences applicants are to detail medical history, including mental health concerns and alcoholism.
Coroner's Investigator Sergeant Steven Murphy noted it appeared the man had been experiencing increasing stressors, excessive drinking and lacked social supports.
The report, released this week, described the man as "friendly and sensitive" single man who enjoyed camping and spending time with his dog.
He worked for a major Ballarat manufacturing company but was said to have become dissatisfied with his job and had anxieties about his work duties.
His declining mental health was found to be the result of a number of added stressors, including his beloved mother's deteriorating physical health, an eviction notice and the possibility his dog was ill.
The man had been diagnosed by a psychiatrist with depression in 2010 and prescribed anti-depression drugs. His mental health was largely managed by his general practitioner, who had identified the man's high alcohol consumption as a concern.
The report detailed the man's alcohol abuse led to heart issues and a cardiac defibrillator inserted, then later mild pancreatitis and type two diabetes.
Late on the night before he died, the man was involved in a multiple car crash and police found his blood alcohol level to be three times above the legal limit. He had to surrender his driver's licence and his car was impounded.
The man made no indication to police of self-harm or suicide, but he messaged a friend less than two hours of arriving home concerned he would lose his job and home because of the incident. He "expressed and intention" to take his life and that of his dog.
The man's friend found the message early the next morning and arrived at the man's house to find the man and his dog dead.
The report found the man had been issued a firearm licence for hunting in June 1993 and this had expired in June 2004. In September 2017, seven years after being diagnosed with depression, the man obtained a longarm licence for hunting.
Friends described the man as an animal lover who "only ever shot at trees".
The man's sister was surprised he had been able to secure a firearm licence and wondered who had been his referee and how he certified his suitability.
Coroner Antoniadis Spanos noted the Firearms Act 1996 provides for health professionals avenues to alert police when they felt a patient was unsuitable to possess firearms or to apply for a licence.
Advertisement
"However, in [this] case, the available evidence supports a finding that his treating practitioners were unaware that he held a firearms licence or indeed that he had access to firearms," the Coroner found.
"As [the man's] sister identified, the focus then shifts to how [he] was able to obtain a licence given his previous mental health diagnosis."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.