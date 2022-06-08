The Courier

Deaths in Ballarat: Men's suicide rate remains high but chronic diseases continue to claim most lives

By Michelle Smith
June 8 2022
Figures reveal toll of suicide, chronic illness in Ballarat

Despite a greater focus on men's mental health in Ballarat and access to services, the city's male suicide rate continues to sit almost 30 per cent higher than the national average.

