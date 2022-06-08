Figures reveal toll of suicide, chronic illness in Ballarat

Despite a greater focus on men's mental health in Ballarat and access to services, the city's male suicide rate continues to sit almost 30 per cent higher than the national average.
Over the five years from 2016 to 2020, 65 Ballarat men ended their lives, making it the eighth most common cause of death among men in the city according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's annual Mortality Over Regions and Time (MORT) report. For women it did not factor in the top 20 causes of death.
The difficulty in accessing mental health support after demand surged during COVID means the situation is even tighter today.
Also of concern from the annual MORT report were deaths from coronary heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cerebrovascular disease (stroke) which occurred among men and women in Ballarat at rates much higher than the Australian average.
These three chronic conditions were the biggest killers of Ballarat men, while dementia/Alzheimers, heart disease and stroke were the biggest killers of local women.
Federation University health expert Professor Shane Thomas said the higher-than-average rates of death from chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke and lung disease in Ballarat was not unusual.
"About half of Australians have at least one chronic illness, and a quarter have two or more and most people don't realise perhaps that the rates are so high," Professor Thomas said.
"Typically there's a higher burden of chronic disease in rural and regional areas and there's a range of reasons for that."
Professor Thomas said chronic illness was usually better controlled in settings with good accessibility to health services to manage them - and there was lower availability of service in regional and rural settings than in metropolitan areas. Lower prosperity and wealth of people in rural communities was also a factor.
Another local health expert said higher rates of unemployment, fewer mental health services, less access to health services and lack of choice were contributing to poorer mental health, particularly among men.
The average age of death for Ballarat men dropped two years over the five-year period, from 79.8 in 2016 to 77.7 in 2020, but for women the average age of death increased from 84.4 to 84.7.
2019 was the deadliest year of the five, with 937 Ballarat residents dying and over the five years a total of 4237 people in the Ballarat local government area lost their lives.
Australian Men's Health Forum chief executive Glen Poole said said men tended to have poorer health outcomes than women from the same background, particularly in areas like suicide, accidents, heart disease and life expectancy.
"There are also some groups of men who have poorer health than average, with men living in regional locations like Ballarat tending to die younger than men in metro areas like Melbourne," he said.
"Everyone knows that lifestyle plays an important role in men's health e.g. smoking, drinking, unhealthy eating, being overweight and not getting enough exercise. However, we tend to overlook the social factors that shape our health like our financial security, our working lives, our relationships and our upbringing."
Mr Poole called for more action on men's health particularly in how local services are delivered to men.
"Research shows that when services are offered in 'male-friendly' ways, men are more likely to access help and support with their health," he said.
"Organisations like Ballarat Health Services, which places a focus on men's health, and the recently launched Ballarat Men's Mental Health, are two great examples of local services that are actively reaching out to men."
International Men's Health Week begins on Monday and Mr Poole urged Ballarat men to think about their health needs and even book in for a heart health check which are available on Medicare to men over 45.
"Men's Health Week is also a great time for everyone to check in on the men and boys in their lives, particularly those who may be doing it tough and need a helping hand.
"We can't change those shocking statistics on men's health overnight, but if we all put a bit more focus on keeping the men and boys in our lives and communities safe and healthy, then we will start to see men's health getting better over time."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
