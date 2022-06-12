The Courier

Queen's Birthday Honours 2022: Christine Douglas proud of helping bring generations of opera performers to the stage

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 12 2022 - 6:00pm
A life onstage: Christine Douglas as The Merry Widow in Lehar's much loved opera.

Christine Douglas says her experience as a young singer struggling to find a way into her career, and an illness which prevented her from performing, were guiding factors in her establishing artistic companies giving assistance to other early vocation performers.

