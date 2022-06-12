Christine Douglas says her experience as a young singer struggling to find a way into her career, and an illness which prevented her from performing, were guiding factors in her establishing artistic companies giving assistance to other early vocation performers.
The former Victorian State Opera and Opera Australia soprano has been honoured with an Order of Australia Medal for her services to opera for more than 40 years.
Advertisement
As a co-founder of the not-for-profit Pacific Opera, which supports and educates young singers, Ms Douglas has helped bring generations of performers to the stage. It's one of the things she's most proud of.
"I think this recognition is because I've created a crucible where a lot of careers have started. When I was at Opera Australia the other night in Melbourne, I lost count of the people on that stage who had come through Pacific Opera. Nobody paid a cent to go through that company. I found (when I was starting) I'd have to go out and find the money. God, that was so ugly."
MEET BALLARAT'S OTHER QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY AWARD RECIPIENTS:
Ms Douglas says despite having the luck of coming from a family with a theatrical background - her mother was a dancer, and godmother Betty Pounder was the famous dancer, choreographer and director who ran theatrical managers J.C. Williamson's - at 19, entering the performance industry, everything is terrifying.
"It's hard to know when you're a young artist, where and how you're going to find that place where you fit, and then how you're going to get into that place where you fit," she says.
"I found it really difficult as a 19-year-old. I began my career, like anybody else, auditioning and fighting for an audition. There's a certain amount of luck involved in making a career that you're in: you're the right person, the right voice, the right body type, at the right moment, for a gap. All you can do as a young artist is be prepared to step into that gap when that happens."
Beginning with the chorus of the VSO, Ms Douglas then took on lead roles, before being invited to join Opera Australia in 1988. She says one of her greatest memories was understudying the legendary Joan Sutherland in The Merry Widow.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.