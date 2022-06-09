Nathan Gatt is enjoying a stellar start to his Ballarat Royals tenure as his new club heads into the long weekend bye on top of the Geelong Baseball Association standings.
The Royals boast a 4-1-1 record seven rounds into the season with power-hitter Gatt a big factor in the club's success.
"The season is going really well so far," Gatt said.
"The boys have been really welcoming and provided a good atmosphere."
Gatt boasts a batting average of 0.556 through six fixtures including a stellar round four performance against Deakin, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in a 13-2 belting.
"I have been training and working on my hitting a fair bit, so I am happy it is showing in the games," he said.
The Royals' round seven clash with East Belmont was rained out as Gatt and the Royals host Bellarine after the bye at Prince of Wales Park on June 18.
"Hopefully we can keep playing good baseball and accomplish something special at the end of the season," Gatt said.
