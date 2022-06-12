A lifetime serving the interests of women and children in two separate areas of need has seen Trentham's Christine Nolan receive an Order of Australia Medal in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours.
Ms Nolan has served in many roles in the area of social service for more than 40 years, including the Office for Children, Youth and Family Support in the ACT; with the Queensland Domestic Violence Taskforce to the Minister for Family Services; the National Redress Scheme; a deputy commissioner for Corrections Victoria; the director of policy and practice development for the Department of Child Safety; and as secretary for both the Queensland Domestic Violence Council, 1988-1989, and the Domestic Violence Task Force, 1987-1988.
She was also the CEO of Breast Cancer Network Australia from 2015 to 2018.
Ms Nolan says an education in a boarding school far from her childhood home in country Queensland honed her feelings for social justice.
"I had a very strong sense of injustice and strong feeling of protecting the vulnerable," she says.
"For most of my career, I've worked at the hard end of human services, primarily in women's refuges in child protection, and in corrections, where people are often very desperate, and with very limited resources to improve their own lives.
"They're not easy areas to work in, but they're the areas that attracted me."
Ms Nolan's first job was working in women's refuges in Queensland in 1979 and 1980 at a time when funding for refuges was non-existent, which she says meant constant fundraising and collection goods for distribution as well as providing social assistance.
"I think we've really come a long way," she says.
"I was on the national committee on violence against women, representing the Queensland Government, a committee that (Bob) Hawke set up back in the 1980s. I just think back to what happened over that period of time. No system that responds to violence against women and children, who are the victims of family violence, is perfect.
"We've reached the stage where, in my lifetime, we've gone from having no funding for refuges in Queensland right through to women now being able in many workplaces to take family violence leave to organise their lives.
"All of my career, I've been very focused on the cutting edge of things: of new areas of program development or new policy issues - trying to make systems work better for the people needing to use them. I've seen a lot: a lot of change, a lot of success and a lot of improvement in government programs.
"I do see an upward trajectory there, which is really encouraging. But the rates of violence against women and children are still absolutely horrific; we still have a problem where women and children are regularly abused in their homes. We're still searching for the answers."
Ms Nolan was CEO of Breast Cancer Network Australia for four years, a personally significant role in her life after her daughter was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, shortly after Ms Nolan began her tenure.
"My daughter was diagnosed with bowel cancer after having a baby - her baby was 11 weeks old when she was diagnosed, and she was only initially given months to live," Ms Nolan says.
"She was my only child, so now I don't have a child. My little grand-daughter has just turned seven. So one of the other things I'm absolutely passionate about is helping people with cancer.
"And that's informed by my own experiences with my daughter as a woman in her 30s with bowel cancer. Rates of bowel cancer are increasing rapidly in young people, and many of those young people will die because of late diagnosis. It is really important we increase awareness of the problem.
"So that has been a total shift in focus for me, towards the end of my career, advocating for and encouraging the community to support people with cancer. It's certainly a defining factor of my life."
Old journalist, The Courier.
