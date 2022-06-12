The Courier

Queen's Birthday Honours 2022: How the many roles of Christine Nolan earned her an OAM

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Justice and safety: Christine Nolan received an OAM for her dedication for more than five decades to the rights of women and children, and her work in cancer awareness. Picture: Luke Hemer

A lifetime serving the interests of women and children in two separate areas of need has seen Trentham's Christine Nolan receive an Order of Australia Medal in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours.

