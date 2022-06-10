ONE look at the NBL1 South ladder and it's hard not to get excited about the Ballarat Miners in season 2022.
The Miners, who have faced battle-after-battle in order to get their best team on the court, find themselves in the top two with a 7-3 record, and with a seemingly solid run home including seven home games, should be chasing a title this year.
While the likes of Jordan Lingard and youngsters Zac Dunmore and Will Hynes have seen a myriad of changes in the past two seasons, they would be thrilled to have a squad around them of genuinely tenacious players who are giving their absolute all for the cause.
In this, you can't go past Nic Pozoglou. The strongly-built defensive forward has been a stand-out this season. While he's averaging 11 points and seven rebounds, it's his work in defence that has led the transformation of a team that was previously a team big on skill and individual brilliance at times, but not necessarily big on doing the harder stuff.
Pozoglou has provided the grunt, Koen Sapwell, including a best-on-court 33 points last time at home, the athletic Preston Bungei who has an incredible knack of getting under the opposition defence and the speedy (albeit, currently sidelined) David Crisp have provided the class when needed.
Now with big men Deng Gak and his huge wingspan and the impressive all-round game of JD Miller, the Miners now have a team that are clearly the title threat.
Dunmore and Hynes have also been revelations. Both were almost solely responsible for close recent wins when half the team came down with illness. Without those youngsters, the Miners could easily be 4-6 with a mountain to climb in the second half of the year.
With a 70 per cent winning ratio, even the three losses haven't been bad. An overtime loss in round one before the big players joined to Geelong (which was quickly turned on its head in the most recent match), and narrow defeats to top eight sides Sandringham and Waverley are nothing to be worried about.
In the run home, the Miners meet just three teams currently in the top eight, Knox (seventh), Frankston (fourth) and Mount Gambier (first) in the second last game of the season.
Mount Gambier is the wild card in the season, just how good are they really? They sit two games clear on top with only one loss (to fifth placed Geelong), but so far they have played and beaten teams ranked 10th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th. Their two best wins have come over fourth placed Frankston, but you might expect them to be brought back to the pack in coming weeks.
The bye has come at the perfect time for the Miners in order to reset and re-evaluate its goals this season. No doubt at the start of the season, finals was a plan, but now the club must start looking forward to what it might be able to achieve.
How nice would a premiership flag look in the pristine Selkirk Stadium? This is the Miners big chance to deliver the title Ballarat has long hoped for. If ever a team is built to challenge it is Luke Sunderland's side in 2022.
