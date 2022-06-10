Mount Gambier is the wild card in the season, just how good are they really? They sit two games clear on top with only one loss (to fifth placed Geelong), but so far they have played and beaten teams ranked 10th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th and 18th. Their two best wins have come over fourth placed Frankston, but you might expect them to be brought back to the pack in coming weeks.