THE Ballarat Miners have the talent to push into the top flight of the NBL1 South competition, but it's their consistency that must improve if they are to be a genuine threat this season.
At 5-5 the Miners season could go either way in the run home, but a lot will depend on two factors, firstly the availability of two of the Opals stars at the business end of the year and secondly whether they remain injury free, as depth looks an issue.
the middling win-loss record is a fair indication of just where this team sits and it's that inconsistency that is plaguing them as they try and build on a solid start to the season.
No better was this illustrated by last week's clash with the Geelong Supercats. At one stage in the last quarter, the Miners trailed by 27 points, only to storm back in the space of six minutes to reduce the margin to three with 24 seconds on the clock.
How a team can go through such a roller coaster in the space of just on half a quarter will be what is puzzling coach David Herbert. If the Miners are to make a run at the play-offs he needs to figure out the jigsaw fast.
On court Jade Melbourne has been a stand-out so far, the Seattle Storm guard has been averaging just under 20 points a game and more than seven rebounds and four assists, unlike many of her teammates, she has been a model of consistency.
We all know Melbourne has bigger fish to fry in years to come, but Ballarat should be rolling out the welcome mat whenever she wants to play locally because she is a genuine star of the future.
Zitina Aokuso is another who has been prominent, but as the team's only real tall, has been forced to take on a heavy load during the season.
Isabella Brancatisano is a revelation with her shooting and all-court play and should only improve now her sister Charlotte has joined the roster.
Locally, the ageless Kristy Rinaldi has continued to impress, particularly early in games, while the form of Millie Cracknell at stages has also been impressive.
The Miners have the talent to be as good as anyone, but need to start stringing wins together before the season disappears before it all becomes too late.
