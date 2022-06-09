A NEW day care and swim centre in Brown Hill is starting to take shape with expressions of interest open for intakes early next year.
The Y Ballarat has the project, incorporating early learning and swim schools, on track for completion following a start to construction in early February.
Advertisement
Frames are up on the Water Street build as The Y Ballarat, formerly known as the YMCA, release artists impressions of what the finished project would look like.
The centre will offer long day care, kindergarten and swimming lessons in what The Y Ballarat acting chief executive officer Craig Mathieson said was a unique model of early years education support in the community.
Not only will it support busy families that may find their time stretched, but it will also offer another swim school facility in a different area of Ballarat.- Craig Mathieson, The Y Ballarat's acting chief executive officer
"Our vision is to equip children with learning skills for life. Whether this be in anticipation of starting at school or to be able to swim and be safe around water, we see this as our opportunity to empower young people," Mr Mathieson said.
"Not only will it support busy families that may find their time stretched, but it will also offer another swim school facility in a different area of Ballarat, at a time when the region has seen incredible growth."
The Courier reported earlier this year the city was in the midst of a childcare boom with six centres to have opened by January 31 on top of three large centres, each catering to at least 100 children, opening last year.
Most new centres are popping up in the city's west where housing growth is dominant but a transformation has been underway for an early learning centre on the former Ballarat Orphanage site on Victoria Street in the city's east.
The Y manages 88 kindergartens across the state, including Lucas kindergarten. The organisation also has more than 100 years' experience in teaching swimming and water safety.
In Brown Hill, learn-to-swim programs will be taught in a 17-metre, warm-water pool.
Enrolments in The Y Ballarat's Learn and Swim centre will open later this year.
The centre will offer 114 places and cater for children aged six weeks to five years old, Monday to Fridays, 7am to 6pm. There will be funded three and four-year-old kindergarten programs.
Meanwhile, the future of Brown Hill pool remains up in the air after a pandemic-interrupted summer.
A City of Ballarat director confirmed last year the intention was to keep the pool going "for a couple of years", despite ongoing maintenance issues, while council worked with Brown Hill Progress Association on the site's future.
The progress association handed running of the pool, which is more than 80 years old, to the City in 2020 after 16 years' operations in a bid to prevent the pool's closure.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.