The best thinkers for sustainability inventions in the region have been acknowledged through the Alfredton Rotary Environmental Challenge.
Students from Ballarat Grammar and Ararat College were among the school winners while Jo Fryer, Rowena Miller and Adam and Ashlee Slater were winners in the open category.
"We are the next generation, we are the leaders," Ballarat Grammar student Nina Dunn said.
She won $200 to go towards building her moveable gardens project.
As part of a program at school, Nina had to create a project based on an aspect of biodiversity.
She chose to focus on urbanisation and came up with the idea to make garden boxes out of sustainable materials.
"They would be filled with native plants and would be put around urbanised areas like Lucas, to increase pollinators and make sure that ecosystems everywhere are balanced," Nina said.
"Urbanisation tends to damage ecosystems, things like pollution and noise pollution. Even just general human pollution has decreased the number of pollinators everywhere and Lucas is just an example because of the development.
"The new developments there can damage trees, so adding in flowers to increase the pollinators, it will help balance everything again."
Nina is now working towards making her project a reality.
"We are aiming to speak to the council and get them approved for around Ballarat," she said.
They are looking to partner with Lids4Kids and encourage the junior school students to be involved with the project.
"Everyone has random pieces of plastic around so we can get the community involved in donations and stuff like that," Nina said.
"It does not really cost them anything, some people might have reservations about donating money."
Adam and Ashleey Slater from Zero Plastics Australia were also winners in the open category of the challenge.
"The real bottleneck in our production is making moulds for different products," Mr Slater said.
They make a variety of different products out of recycled milk bottle tops.
"We were looking to create trolley tokens for shopping trolleys," he said.
"We put our brains to paper and created the idea.
"The $500 will go towards creating the mould as well as research and development to bring the idea to life."
Mr Slater said he was encouraged by the community feedback he received.
"Trying to get help from organisations can be difficult but the feedback from the schools we speak to and markets has been great."
