"I was intrigued about the monuments around Ballarat. So I took it upon myself, on my bike, to go round and look at them all and record them. I was truly interested. Then, of course, years later, after I'd been through my schooling, I became a teacher. And it was at the Girls School, that Cr (John) Chisholm - I think he was mayor at the time - invited me to come and have a look at an 'old flag'. And that's how it all started; I did that particular conservation in school holidays."