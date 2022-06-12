Val D'Angri is a well-known name in Ballarat. One of the principal restorers of the Eureka flag almost 50 years ago, Ms D'Angri's life has revolved around the often-contested history of Ballarat since her school days at Humffray Street, a love of the past borne of both her and husband Norm's long lineages in the city.
Ms D'Angri has been honoured with a Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to community history preservation.
While her family were Cornish (her maiden name is Lawn) coming to Ballarat as miners during the rush, Ms D'Angri's love of history was fostered by a visit from Ballarat's great polymath Nathan Spielvogel to her school, giving a lecture when she was in grade six, and taking the students on a bus tour.
"That really opened things up for me," Ms D'Angri says.
"I went home and I was so excited, and then my dad said to me, 'Oh, I can tell you some stories about our family...' So I gradually learned Ballarat was really a very interesting place; you chatted more to your fellow students about different things, and I realised that our family wasn't the only one that had stories. Golly, everybody was full of stories of their family.
"I was intrigued about the monuments around Ballarat. So I took it upon myself, on my bike, to go round and look at them all and record them. I was truly interested. Then, of course, years later, after I'd been through my schooling, I became a teacher. And it was at the Girls School, that Cr (John) Chisholm - I think he was mayor at the time - invited me to come and have a look at an 'old flag'. And that's how it all started; I did that particular conservation in school holidays."
That 'old flag' was the banner of the rebellion, the Southern Cross of Eureka, which then was stored at the library in a vault. The mayor, the late and much-respected Jack Chisholm, passionate about the city's history, approached Ms D'Angri about restoring the flag at a school speech afternoon in 1973.
"After seeing it rolled out on the floor of the gallery, and in my ignorance, I thought flags were only six by four (feet). Well, I fell in love with it. I just couldn't believe it was so old and looking very worn and tatty. It had been washed by Cr Chisholm and his friends."
When men came to look at it in the gallery, if they were wearing a hat or beret, they would take it off and revere the flag. And I thought, 'This is wonderful. People are really, so thrilled to see it'- Valda D'Angri, OAM
Ms D'Angri adds it had not simply been balled up and tossed in the Whirlpool; the gallery director constructed a special bath and did the cleansing carefully, under supervision. Everyone was aware of the fragility - and significance - of the work being undertaken.
"They built a temporary bath for it out in (Mr Chisholm's) backyard, lined with plastic. It had a frame. And (the gallery director) insisted the flag was laid out on this frame. And it was just gently lowered in and out of the water to wash it. So she knew what she was doing.
"I started asking questions. It was a case of straight after that, after I had done a fortnight or more, stitching the flag onto a new backing and then putting it onto a backing board, that I realised this was something with which Ballarat would have to be careful. I thought things could go the wrong way: I'm just sitting in a gallery room and the only thing they did was tie a rope around the two door handles. Anybody could have undone that and come in."
Almost 170 years later, Ballarat still has a fractured relationship with the events of Eureka, but the flag is the centrepiece of the story, and Ms D'Angri regards it as sacred.
"In the gallery, they had a room specially made for it with low lighting, but it was too close to the front door. So it was moved then down further in the gallery. And to me, it looked very sacred where it was. If I was visiting, I'd pop into the room and point out the things on the flag that I found were of interest.
"When men came to look at it in the gallery, if they were wearing a hat or beret, they would take it off and revere the flag. And I thought, 'This is wonderful. People are really, so thrilled to see it'."
The flag still has its secrets, Ms D'Angri says.
"The director (of the AGB) at that time said, 'I'd like you to make a copy (of the flag)'. When we were sewing it; when I was placing pieces together in the gallery, they had me on show for a couple of days. One little boy in a school group looked at the flag and he said to me, 'You know, there's two different types of rope in that flag'.
"So I went with him and he pointed it out. And I said I'd never noticed. Well, he was so thrilled to think he'd found something on the flag that even I hadn't, which proves the next generation, I'm very sure, are alert to the flag. You know, it's marvellous."
Old journalist, The Courier.
