Kaitlyn Ashmore is set to join AFL expansion club Hawthorn for the 2022 AFLW season.
Ashmore, from Ballarat, will play for her third AFLW club after leaving North Melbourne on day seven of the AFLW trade period.
The Kangaroos received pick 51 (currently 26 in the Victorian pool of the state-based draft) in return for the classy winger, who played 33 games for North Melbourne and 16 for Brisbane in the first two AFLW seasons.
It means the 30-year-old will bring up her 50th AFLW game while wearing the brown and gold, as Hawthorn's AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion expressed his excitement on the club's website.
"Kaitlyn is a proven outside ball-winner and one of the most experienced players in the AFLW," Cashion said.
"We'll look to her for some leadership and expertise in the brown and gold."
Ashmore will follow Jess Duffin and Aileen Gilroy in leaving North Melbourne for Hawthorn.
