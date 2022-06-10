Many birds are answering that annual call of nature | Nature Notes

When Lake Burrumbeet is mentioned, many people think of pelicans, a regular feature there for many years.
Sometimes they occur in their thousands, but now they have gone.
The reason for this seems to be due to a 10-000-strong breeding colony at Lake Brewster - east of Hillston - in New South Wales.
The apparent complete absence of pelicans from the Ballarat district is interesting, because non-breeding pelicans have gone from Lake Burrumbeet too.
Pelicans do not breed until they are two or three years old. Perhaps non-breeding birds have gathered at other places, such as along the East Coast, where they seem to be always present.
Pelicans need four months free from disturbance and predation at their nesting sites. Lake Brewster has been closed to the public to give the birds a better chance.
The survival rate of pelican chicks is said to be rather low, with poor survival of chicks in the nest. Survival rates increase after they leave their nests.
How do 10,000 or more pelicans from all over Australia know that conditions are suitable for breeding at Lake Brewster?
There are no answers to this question. The situation is the same for many birds, particularly Australian waterbirds.
Last spring, nankeen night herons left the Ballarat district to breed in a large rookery in the flooded Barmah Forest, upstream of Echuca. A few birds have now returned to Lake Wendouree.
The freckled duck left at about the same time, but it has not yet returned - presumably because of continued suitable conditions in inland parts of the continent.
Young pelicans travel widely in their first year, sometimes more than 3000 kilometres from their nest-sites.
Some of Lake Brewster's youngsters have been fitted with orange leg-bands. While the legs of Lake Burrumbeet birds will be difficult to see, perhaps some pelicans will be spotted there with orange bands when the birds eventually return.
The young pelicans at Lake Brewster are now fully-feathered and starting to fly, so we can expect to see pelicans back at Lake Burrumbeet within a few months.
Now is the peak time to see the amazingly-coloured fly agaric toadstool on the edges of pine forests.
These handsome fungi, red with white spots, are easy to find at this time of the year.
This is also the main time to observe common heath, in its full range of colour from white through all shades of pink to almost red. There are some impressive patches in forests around Smythesdale and across to Linton.
Every spring we see these birds in their hundreds. I believe they are European golden finches and are an introduced species. We rarely see them through winter but every spring they're back in larger numbers every year. D.T., Cardigan.
Yes, these are European goldfinches, and they are an introduced species.
Unlike some other introduced birds, they are not a nuisance, and are pretty in both their appearance and their song.
They move around a lot from season to season, mostly flocking in open country in autumn and winter, then breaking up into pairs to breed in gardens in spring.
Flocking then normally occurs when family groups merge after nesting.
Your springtime flocking does not match this assumed yearly pattern.
Perhaps yours are 12-month-old birds that are not breeding in their first spring.
The red on the head and bright yellow in the wing, are their key identification features.
