A court has heard the complainant in an alleged head-stomping attack was not cooperating with police to give a statement for fear of their safety.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday the case against Seamus McNamara relied instead on the statement of a principal witness.
"The victim has not made a statement, your honour, he's said he's scared for his life if he made a statement," said Senior Constable Brown.
Seamus McNamara is facing charges of affray, intentionally causing injury, and committing an indictable offence while on bail for events relating to a dispute in Black Hill in December last year.
Around 10.30pm on December 17 on Peel Street a witness allegedly saw the victim being accosted by McNamara and two co-accused, being punched repeatedly before falling to the ground.
It is alleged McNamara then stood over him, punched him, and stomped his head into the road before fleeing. The victim received several fractures and bleeding on the brain, and was placed in an induced coma.
He also sustained a broken nose and soft tissue injuries to the back of his head, remained on a ventilator and with breathing tubes until December 19.
McNamara appeared via video link from prison, and was supported by his mother, also via video link.
Two mobile phone photos of the alleged attack taken by the principal witness were debated in court.
McNamara's defence lawyer Adrian Paull conceded McNamara was at the scene, but said he could not see how the charges could be proven with current evidence.
"We've got photographs the witness took showing the accused and co-accused at the scene," Mr Paull said.
"The prosecution is relying on this picture where Mr McNamara is standing with his hands in his pockets, in proximity to the others, with the victim lying on the ground. That's it.
"It doesn't show in any way he was an active participant in this ... it's difficult to tell what's happened here."
Mr Paull also said there were issues with the witness statement around vehicle and clothing descriptions.
"It gets messy ... it's really unclear how many people were involved in this, how many cars where involved in this and who does what," he said.
Senior Constable Brown said their were other witnesses, and a follow-up with the principal witness was needed.
"I'd like some more clarification," he said.
"We would seek to get some further clarity from ... the principal witness in this to find who was doing what."
Magistrate Hugh Radford agreed a further statement was critical.
The matter will return to court later in June.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
