Police have released a CCTV image of a ute, believed to have been involved in a theft from a business in Wendouree.
Two men broke into EE Day & Sons, an outdoor power equipment business, on Howitt Street at 10am on Sunday, June 5 by removing a fibreglass panel.
Advertisement
The pair stole coils for a gold detector.
Police have described the offenders as caucasian, with one wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a grey jumper.
They were last seen running into the Ballarat Showgrounds.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au and quote incident number 220178801.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.