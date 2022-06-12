One of Ballarat's leading small business advocates is stepping away from her post with a sense of satisfaction and a degree of sadness.
Bridge Mall general manager Germaine Davey is moving on from her three-year labour of love, having tackled negative perceptions of the area, a global pandemic, and tough economic times.
Advertisement
The tenacious operator's views of her precinct, and the independent traders based within it, remain strong.
"The Bridge Mall is the historic heart of Ballarat," Ms Davey said.
"There's always been a really vibrant trading community down here."
Ms Davey firmly believes the mall provides the city with something which is unique, asserting it needs to be backed by the region's population.
"There are a ton of beautiful bespoke shops you are not going to find anywhere else that have passionate business owners," she said.
"We've got to cherish that in our community because when they're gone, they're gone. We have to support small business initiatives.
"Otherwise, we're just shopping at the same shops everywhere."
The champion of the Bridge Mall realm possesses compassion for people and her humane belief system has been a central tenet of her tenure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While undoubtedly caring for the retail occupants of the mall, she has also been focused on young people.
"I'm really passionate about youth employment," Ms Davey said.
"I believe it is our responsibility as employers to make sure we are creating employment pathways for our local community."
Ms Davey is exceedingly conscious of the views of some relating to certain adolescents and the mall, but she is quick to dispel such perceptions, while emphasising the need for the broader community to take responsibility for Ballarat's youth.
"There are no more instances of crime in the Bridge Mall than any other shopping centre," Ms Davey firmly said.
"It is just more visible here.
"Troubled kids are all our kids.
Advertisement
"It takes a village to raise a child."
DO YOU AGREE? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW.
Ms Davey, whose family links to Ballarat stretch back to the 1850s, is proud the objectives outlined in her first interview for the general manager position have been fulfilled.
"(The mall) needed to be rebranded," she recalled.
"We needed to change the perception of the community and reinvigorate people's ideas about what this precinct is.
"The first thing I introduced was 'Shop the Bridge'. That was designed to start to change people's view.
Advertisement
"We've worked with a social media company, Alphaville, which has just gone above and beyond to support the whole process.
"The rebranding made a big difference."
Despite prophecies of doom from some observers, shops remain in the Bridge Mall with other enterprises coming. There is a liveliness which was once absent.
"We've changed the look and feel; we've put in colour; we've done a lot of community outreach," Ms Davey said.
"We've got new businesses and there are more businesses coming on board now.
"It is constantly growing and moving."
Advertisement
Much joy for Ms Davey has come from Bridge Mall events and initiatives, none more so than the twice-monthly Farmers Market.
Recently, the Farmers Market involved fundraising for Ukrainian Animal Relief, SANE Australia, and the New South Wales flood victims.
It was fitting that a market was held in Ms Davey's final days in the position.
"The last Farmers Market on Saturday was really emotional for me, the workers, and volunteers," Ms Davey revealed.
"We had to walk away from each other (due to) getting teary.
Advertisement
"I've loved working with all of those businesses. We haven't just worked on economic development for the traders; we've also worked on it for Farmers Market store holders."
Ms Davey will forever be appreciative of the support of particular individuals and bodies, including the City of Ballarat, Victoria Police, and the Victorian government through which regional economic development grants were claimed.
There have also been the generous efforts of those of lower profile.
"I've had incredible support from volunteers," Ms Davey said.
"I think my passion for the Bridge Mall has been infectious and a lot of people have followed me."
The vocation has not been one for the faint of heart.
Advertisement
"It's been hard for everybody; it's been a big job," Ms Davey said.
"I came on board at a really challenging time (with the global pandemic).
"Imagine what we could have achieved if we hadn't had those barriers, but we've steered the ship, we've kept it going."
Despite the sacrifices made, there have also been rewards, according to Ms Davey.
"A lot of the people I have met I will now call life-long friends," she said.
"The friendships and the support I have received will be memorable."
Advertisement
Ms Davey remains optimistic about the Bridge Mall precinct. She believes it could become an amazing activity space, although there will be further hurdles to be leapt.
"The mall will be facing challenges as it goes through the development, but there are also opportunities in every challenge," Ms Davey said.
"New ideas will come out of that.
"I have faith the Bridge Mall Business Association will overcome any obstacles."
The battle cry which has been sounded frequently over the last three years is echoed once more.
"We, as a community, need to support our local traders," Ms Davey proclaimed.
Advertisement
"It's really important. These are jobs. These are families. We've got to do everything in our community to make sure we have jobs for people. Individuals can do that by supporting local traders and shopping locally."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.