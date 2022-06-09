The Ballarat Junior Basketball Tournament is finally back in action after two cancelled years as this year's tournament is expected to be one of the biggest junior tournaments Ballarat has hosted.
Basketball Ballarat CEO Neville Ivey cannot wait for the action-packed three-day tournament.
"It is really exciting, the feedback that we are getting from the teams coming through has been amazing," Ivey said.
"Team managers are just jumping out of their skin, they cannot wait to come up to Ballarat for this tournament."
With over 260 teams across Victoria spending the long weekend battling it out on the courts of Ballarat, the city will be filled with families from the event.
"This is a significant annual event for Ballarat which is vital for the local economy" Ivey said.
"The event is iconic for junior basketball players and their families who in many instances will experience Ballarat as a destination for the first time."
All eyes will be on the tournament with most other sporting codes enjoying a weekend's rest.
"We have probably got the town exclusively for sport this weekend," he said.
"The whole town will be booked out, cafes and everything will be really full."
Council is expecting the event will attract over 5500 attendees and generate an estimated $4.9m towards Ballarat's economy with CEO of Commerce Ballarat, Jodie Gillett, eager for what the tournament offers for Ballarat.
"Our businesses cannot wait to welcome basketball teams and families this long weekend," Gillett said.
"Sporting events like this provide critical stimulation of our economy."
A range of teams from under 12s through to under 18s will go head-to-head on Saturday and Sunday, aiming to earn a place in Monday's day of finals action.
Games will be played across 20 courts in Ballarat including Selkirk Stadium, the Minerdome, Ballarat High, Loreto College, St Patrick's College and Damascus on June 11-13.
