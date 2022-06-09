The Courier

Fears for the health of vulnerable Ballarat residents after statewide health program axed

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy fears for the health of vulnerable community members after the state government axed its High-Risk Accommodation Response program.

Hundreds of vulnerable residents across Ballarat could soon struggle to access basic healthcare after the state government axed a program providing care to people in high-risk accommodation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.