Hundreds of vulnerable residents across Ballarat could soon struggle to access basic healthcare after the state government axed a program providing care to people in high-risk accommodation.
Ballarat Community Health provided the High-Risk Accommodation Response program locally which offered COVID protection, vaccination and primary health care to some of the community's most vulnerable members living in homeless shelters, hostels, caravan parks and other accommodation services.
BCH chief executive Sean Duffy has joined the heads of other community health services across Victoria to call on the state government to continue funding the program and not leave people without the care that many desperately need.
"It's a missed opportunity to provide health care and support to the most vulnerable people, those that traditionally have not accessed mainstream health services," Mr Duffy said.
"It's a wonderful platform for further community health work but the state government has decided not to fund it. It's like the pandemic is finished, but of course the pandemic is far from resolved."
It would be unjust to let these connections fall away with the funding, and for HRAR residents to once again become 'invisible' within the system- Victorian Healthcare Association
The HRAR began to ensure people in public housing towers and non-government managed accommodation including supported residential services, community and public housing, rooming houses, caravan parks and other high-risk settings could access good COVID protection and support to avoid infection or reduce transmission.
It then added vaccinations to its role and in the 18 months to March in Ballarat it provided almost 2500 vaccinations and more than 3500 units of equipment including masks, RATs, gowns, sanitisers and wipes.
More recently it has morphed in to building a pathway to primary health care with GPs, mental health, alcohol and other drug support and other services.
"It's been a highly successful program ... and everybody who delivers HRAR across Victoria is deeply disappointed with the state government's decision," Mr Duffy said.
The program is due to finish on June 30.
The decision impacts hundreds of people across Ballarat.
"There might have been 29 different accommodation services, and maybe 20 to 30 people in each location so that's hundreds of touch points and we are not sure how they will receive the support going forward," Mr Duffy said.
"We are concerned that vulnerable population group will go back to the way it was. A lot of them were unnecessarily attending hospital emergency departments because they didn't have a primary care option but HRAR gave them safe, accessible health care. A lot of these people have poor mental health and intellectual disability, and most have two or more complex conditions."
Mr Duffy, who is on the statewide advisory committee for HRAR, met with Victorian health minister Martin Foley last week to raise the issue but said the decision was unlikely to be reversed.
The Victorian Healthcare Association has called on the government to embed the HRAR model of care within Victoria's public health system.
"It would be unjust to let these connections fall away with the funding, and for HRAR residents to once again become 'invisible' within the system," they said in a statement.
"Certainly, our dedicated community health workers would find that unacceptable, but there is no capacity for the already stretched community health sector to pick up the cost of providing this important service.
"The VHA is pushing to have cancellation of the program reversed, as well as looking for other opportunities to build on the community health sector's proven track record in primary health."
