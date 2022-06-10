Ballarat will be immortalised as Commonwealth Games history as Steve Moneghetti and Rhonda Cator's Commonwealth Games successes are recognised with life memberships.
Commonwealth Games Australia confers life membership to those who have rendered exceptional service to the Commonwealth Games, with Cator and Moneghetti joining a select group of 26 other life members.
"It was a very humbling moment for me," Cator said.
"Ben Houston, the chairman, rang me a couple weeks before the meeting to say that they have put my name forward for life membership which I was quite overwhelmed by."
With 32 years worth of memories to go through, Cator's biggest highlight was her first ever Games in Edinburgh in 1986.
"The first time you represent Australia is obviously always going to stick in your mind," Cator said.
"That was when Australia won its first badminton gold medal so that was quite memorable."
Cator's 32 years includes five bronze medals as a player across five Commonwealth Games as well as competing in three Olympic Games in Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney.
Despite the Birmingham Commonwealth Games just seven weeks away, Cator, who has remained heavily involved in badminton since her playing days, already has her eyes on the 2026 Games which will be much closer to home.
"It is very exciting to be bringing some of the sports to Ballarat and I am very much looking forward to it," she said.
"Birmingham is not too far away and then it will be full steam ahead for Ballarat."
Joining Cator in earning life membership is Ballarat legend Steve Moneghetti, whose accomplishments at four Commonwealth Games were also recently acknowledged by Commonwealth Games Australia.
"I was honoured and humbled to get a life membership because I love the organisation and the people in it," Moneghetti said.
"I always think that Commonwealth Games Australia has been more valuable to me than I have to them."
It was a proud day for Moneghetti, with the 59-year-old grateful he was able to share the special moment with wife, Tanya.
"The good thing for me was that Tanya could come to the Annual General Meeting, it was nice to have her there and be able to thank her," he said.
"To have two Ballarat people I think that just reinforces how much this city and this region is focused on sport."
As Moneghetti looks ahead to Birmingham, he still cannot believe his hometown gets the opportunity in 2026.
"I am just pinching myself thinking about having the Commonwealth Games five minutes from where I grew up," Moneghetti said.
"It is exciting times, it is fantastic that they have the vision to be able to bring the event to a regional area."
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begin July 28.
